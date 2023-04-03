Home Sports Defender Zámorský extended his contract with Pilsen by two years
Sports

Defender Zámorský extended his contract with Pilsen by two years

by admin
Defender Zámorský extended his contract with Pilsen by two years

“We have been negotiating with Petr for some time, because of course he had other offers, also from abroad. For us, this is a key signing,” Pilsen sports manager Tomáš Vlasák told the club’s website.

In the Škoda jersey, Zámorský scored 32 points for seven goals and 25 assists in 52 games in the regular season of the extra league. He was the second most productive defender in the competition behind Latvian Uvis Janis Balinskis from Liberec, who scored three more points. In the playoffs, Zámorský added three passes in five duels.

“Petr is the cornerstone of the defensive ranks. You could see in him that he values ​​the trust of the coaches and his ice team very much and that he is comfortable with such a role in our team,” Vlasák said.

Zámorský also has 413 games and 177 points (48+129) in the extra league for Zlín, Sparta, Hradec Králové and Kometa Brno. He also worked in Finnish Blues Espoo and the New York Rangers farm in Hartford in the AHL.

This season, Zámorský also played in six matches for the Czech national team and scored one assist. In total, the participant of three world championships played 72 duels in the national team, scored two goals and assisted in 14.

See also  Kulich shot himself on the farm. I had to learn to play more selfishly, explains the AHL star of the week

You may also like

Tour of Flanders, Maciejuk’s madness: he “strikes” and...

What does Napoli’s unexpected defeat against Milan tell...

the prefect of Ile-de-France recalls that Paris 2024...

Rimini-Reggiana: believing it is an obligation

The footballer lost a match in the French...

Megamarsch, nuova partnership con Columbia – Sport Marketing...

Ski jumping: Austria is “nation number one”

Napoli Milan, the analysis of the match —...

Is it scary? Durant’s Suns career has 6...

Cycle paths in Milan, the Naviglio di Bereguardo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy