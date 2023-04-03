“We have been negotiating with Petr for some time, because of course he had other offers, also from abroad. For us, this is a key signing,” Pilsen sports manager Tomáš Vlasák told the club’s website.

In the Škoda jersey, Zámorský scored 32 points for seven goals and 25 assists in 52 games in the regular season of the extra league. He was the second most productive defender in the competition behind Latvian Uvis Janis Balinskis from Liberec, who scored three more points. In the playoffs, Zámorský added three passes in five duels.

“Petr is the cornerstone of the defensive ranks. You could see in him that he values ​​the trust of the coaches and his ice team very much and that he is comfortable with such a role in our team,” Vlasák said.

Zámorský also has 413 games and 177 points (48+129) in the extra league for Zlín, Sparta, Hradec Králové and Kometa Brno. He also worked in Finnish Blues Espoo and the New York Rangers farm in Hartford in the AHL.