The winner of the 2022 edition of the Hell of the North fell in the Trouée d’Arenberg, at the same time as the leader of Soudal-Quick Step, the Dane Kasper Asgreen. The crossing of the mythical Trouée did not smile on the Jumbo-Visma, since Christophe Laporte punctured at the exit of the sector, while he was accompanying Wout van Aert in a group of strong men who came out of the peloton.