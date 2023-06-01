Defending champion Swiatek in the third round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the French Open today with a safe two-set victory over the American Claire Liu. The world number one from Poland only had a weak phase in the 6: 4 6: 0 success in the first set when Liu went from 0: 3 to 3: 3.

“I’m happy that I was able to improve my level in the second set,” said 22-year-old Swiatek, who had won the Suzanne Lenglen Cup three times in the past four years. Jelena Rybakina also made it to the top with certainty. The fourth-seeded Kazakh defeated Czech Linda Noskova 6-3 6-3.

In the men’s competition, number eight said goodbye. The Italian Jannik Sinner missed two match points against the German Daniel Altmaier in the fourth set and after 5:26 hours lost the longest game of the tournament with 7:6 (7/0) 6:7(5/7) 6:1 6: 7(4/7)5:7. The Norwegian Casper Ruud (No. 4) is also in four sets against the Italian Giulio Zeppieri and the Dane Holger Rune (6) without a fight against the Frenchman Gael Monfils.

The Argentinian Pedro Cachin, who eliminated Dominik Thiem in the first round, had to admit defeat to the number 15 seeded Croatian Borna Coric after a 2-1 set lead 3:6 6:4 6:4 3:6 4:6.

