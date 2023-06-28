Defending champion Tsitsipas out early in Mallorca

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas surprisingly lost his opening match at the ATP lawn tournament in Mallorca. The number one seeded Greek lost his round of 16 game against German Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday 4:6:6:3 2:6 after a bye in the first round.

Success over fifth in the world rankings is “very special,” said Hanfmann: “I haven’t had top ten victories that often in my career. That’s why it’s a nice win, especially on grass. I feel good on grass. I played a great match.”

Swiatek is not showing any weaknesses

With the women, however, the world number one in Bad Homburg did not show any weaknesses. The four-time Grand Slam tournament winner from Poland won against the Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6:3 6:1 and thus made it into the quarter-finals. “Today was a good day,” said Swiatek. “I’m pretty happy. I think I had everything under control.”

