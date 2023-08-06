Defending champions USA eliminated in penalty shootout against Sweden at Women’s Soccer World Cup

The United States has been eliminated from the Women’s Soccer World Cup after a tough defeat against Sweden. The match ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes of play, and Sweden ultimately prevailed in a penalty shootout, winning 5-4. This loss marks the earliest elimination for the US in World Cup history. The team had previously reached at least the semifinals in the last eight tournaments, winning four titles.

The penalty shootout saw a series of missed opportunities from both teams. Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn was the first to miss, giving Megan Rapinoe a chance to put the US ahead. However, Rapinoe, known for her reliability in penalties, failed to convert. Rebecka Blomqvist and Sofia Smith also missed for Sweden and the US, respectively. With the score tied at 4-4, Kelley O’Hara’s shot hit the crossbar, giving Sweden’s Lina Hurtig the chance to secure the win for her team.

Throughout the match, the United States put constant pressure on Sweden’s goal, but Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic proved to be a formidable obstacle. Musovic made several outstanding saves, including a crucial one against Alex Morgan in the 96th minute.

The loss highlights the changing dynamics in women’s soccer, as the US was unable to secure a historic third consecutive World Cup title. Despite the high expectations, the team showed their best performance in the tournament. The United States has never finished lower than third in a World Cup, making this elimination a difficult experience for a country that has been a leader in women’s soccer for decades.

The American team has faced criticism during this tournament for their performance, with only one win in the group stage and a fortunate goalpost save against Portugal. Some have questioned the team’s mentality, but it would be simplistic to attribute the loss solely to a lack of winning mindset. Although the US dominated the game against Sweden, they were unable to break through the Swedish defense.

Goalkeeper Zećira Mušović emerged as Sweden’s star player in the match, demonstrating the level of competition in women’s soccer. Despite having few opportunities on goal, Sweden managed to secure their place in the quarterfinals, where they will face Japan.

Sport can be merciless, and this defeat serves as a reminder that no team is invincible. The US will now have to regroup and analyze their performance as they look towards future competitions.

