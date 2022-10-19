Original title: Defense Online!Zhao Rui made 3 of 14 points with only 12 points, and Xiao Hu Xujie failed to make a comeback with 18+4

On October 19, Beijing time, the fourth round of the CBA regular season started in an all-round way, in which the Guangdong team lost to the Shandong team 95-96 in overtime. Zhao Rui led the team alone. He made only 3 of 14 shots in this game, and only 12 points were recorded, while the guard duo Hu Mingxuan and Xu Jie were also in a mediocre state, with a total of only 18 points and 4 assists.

In the fourth game of the regular season against Shandong, veteran Yi Jianlian took a rest. Zhao Rui will undoubtedly become the absolute pillar, while the guards “Gemini” Hu Mingxuan and Xu Jie also need to share the pressure for Zhao Rui.

Perhaps because he wanted to play too well, it was counterproductive. Zhao Rui did not score in the first 5 minutes of the game, and he also made 2 mistakes. To make matters worse, the Shandong team took an early 15-point lead with a 22-7 start.

With 1 minute and 58 seconds left in the first quarter, Zhao Rui committed a foul, and he ended his personal scoring drought by relying on free throws. Although Zhao Rui’s performance was not outstanding, at least he still scored, but the other two defenders Hu Mingxuan and Xu Jie were all “zero”.

The starting Hu Mingxuan played for 7 minutes, and no data was recorded. As for the substitute Xu Jie, he played 6 minutes, and the only statistic was two fouls. The spiritual leader Yi Jianlian was on the sidelines, and the three core members of the Guangdong team, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan and Xu Jie, were all misfired. Therefore, the Guangdong team was only 8 points behind 18-26 in the first quarter, which is already the best result.

In the second quarter, Zhao Rui made two three-pointers and all hit the iron. What was even more depressing was that when Liu Guancen broke through the inside line, his elbow hit Zhao Rui’s neck, which made Zhao Rui fall to the ground for a while. This series of failures made Zhao Rui more and more depressed. When he was pulled in an attack and the referee did not whistle, Zhao Rui completely lost his composure. Because the referee did not call the Shandong team a foul, Zhao Rui received a technical foul when expressing his dissatisfaction with the referee, and he was also substituted after that.

After Zhao Rui came off, the guard “Gemini” became the savior of the Guangdong team. First Hu Mingxuan made a layup to end the scoring shortage, and then Xu Jie hit a 3-pointer, which was the second 3-pointer of the Guangdong team in this game. Since then, the Guangdong team seems to have returned to normal. When Zhao Rui reappeared, although he did not score, he sent two assists to help the Guangdong team chase the score to 48-53 at halftime.

After a break and adjustment in the midfield, Zhao Rui obviously found his form, and he became the offensive core of the Guangdong team in the third quarter. In addition to hitting the second three-pointer, he also continued to kill the inside line, and he contributed 9 points in this quarter alone.

When Zhao Rui took a break at the start of the fourth quarter, Hu Mingxuan became the key man of the Guangdong team. He first received an assist from Brooks and then made a layup, and then hit a three-pointer. In the 7-2 start of the Guangdong team, Hu Mingxuan arranged 5 points and helped the Guangdong team to overtake the score for the first time.

In the last 50 seconds, Zhao Rui forcibly broke through the inside line, but he dribbled out of bounds and made a mistake when he slipped the bottom line. Fortunately, Brooks stole a fast-break layup, and Zhao Rui made up for it and successfully blocked Paul’s last shot with 11 seconds left, bringing the Guangdong team into overtime. It’s a pity that the Guangdong team in overtime fell short, and Zhao Rui shot continuously from the fourth quarter to overtime without scoring.

