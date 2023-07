Hockey defenseman Vince Dunn signed a four-year contract with Seattle in the overseas NHL. Twenty-six-year-old Dunn, who was in the position of a protected free agent, does not have to go to arbitration, which was scheduled for Monday. Instead, he can look forward to a total of $29.4 million, averaging $7.35 million per season. Kraken announced the deal on the club’s website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook