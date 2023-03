Czech hockey defenseman David Špaček signed a three-year rookie contract with Minnesota in the NHL. The club website informed about it. The Wild chose the 20-year-old son of Olympic champion from Nagano and three-time world champion Jaroslav Špaček in the fifth round of the draft last year in the 153rd position. The silver medalist from this year’s World Twenty20 Championship in Halifax is entering his second season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the junior QMJHL.

