Defined the preseason of Cento

Benedict XIV has communicated what will be the first commitments of the red and white preseason.

It starts, as usual, with the Mazzoni Trophy: the memorial is dedicated to Valerio Mazzoni, son of the historic red and white collaborator Dr. Giuseppe Mazzoni and passionate fan of Benedetto, who died in 1998. On this occasion, the Sella Cento will face the New Flying Balls Ozzano, formation of National Serie B.

The friendly match is scheduled for 26 August at 18:00 on the Baltur Arena parquet. On August 30, however, we go to Pavia, where a friendly against Casale Monferrato is scheduled for 17:30.

Subsequently, two top-level matches against Serie A opponents arrive for Sella: on 2 September, Benedetto will be a guest of Pallacanestro Reggiana for a friendly match in Castelnuovo Ne’ Monti, in the province of Reggio Emilia.

On 6 September at 18:30, then, the real highlight of a demanding but highly fascinating preseason: in fact, Virtus Bologna, the Euroleague team and reigning Italian vice-champion, will arrive at the Baltur Arena for a friendly closed doors that will put Coach Mecacci’s team in front of one of the best formations in Europe.

From Saturday 9 September, then, the official matches will begin with the debut in the LNP Super Cup against Piacenza.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

