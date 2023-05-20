Definitely running. Arsenal lost in Nottingham, City have the title in ad

Nottingham’s victory was decided by Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal from the first half and he dealt a blow to the rookie. Arsenal lost their second in a row when they picked up a week-old feud with Brighton, who are fighting for the playoffs.
City have won the Premier League five times in a row and five times in total. He gave me the trophy in the Champions League final. Arsenal, who led the league for a long time, missed the chance to end the race for the first triumph since 2003/2004.
The Premier League is undoubtedly the darkest competition in the world. So losing the title in a row and the demand for the last six seasons is unacceptable. It shows how high-quality and talented City’s team is, said the captain of the English champions Ilkay Gndogan on the club’s website.
Manchester United, who will be City’s opponent in the final of the English game, took a decisive step towards becoming champions in the League thanks to a 1:0 win in Bournemouth. Staronov ampioni will compete with Inter Milan for the Champions League trophy.
Arsenal winger Martin Odegaard (left) after scoring Nottingham’s goal
United stood on the edge of Casemir’s nine-minute goal. Thanks to the victory, the Manchester team is in fourth place, which is the last to guarantee the Champions League, with 69 points, the same as Newcastle. From Liverpool to five points, United have points, but they have a good chance.
The defeat of Liverpool, who drew 1:1 with Aston Villa, also helped the Manchester team. Liverpool, who were missing the punished coach Klopp on the bench, lost after Ramsey’s goal in the first half. Firmino equalized five minutes before the end, for whom it was a farewell to Anfield before leaving the club in the summer.
The fight for the games was complicated by Tottenham, who lost 1:3 at home to Brentford. Tottenham, who last missed Europe in the 2009/2010 season, sent the second best scorer Kane into the lead, but even his 28th goal was not enough to win. For Brentford, Mbeumo scored twice after five minutes and two minutes before the end of the match, Wiss scored.
Spurs suffered their fifth defeat in the last seven rounds and were looking for the seventh seed, which is the last to start in European games, specifically in the qualification of the Conference League. Thanks to a point from Liverpool, Aston Villa pipped him for it.
Spurs fell to eighth place with the loss of one point. Brentford is one point behind in ninth position, which is striving for the first promotion to the European games in the club’s 133-year long history.
Program and results of Saturday’s 37th round: Tottenham – Brentford 1:3 (8. Kane – 51. a 62. Mbeumo, 88. Wassa), Bournemouth – Manchester United 0:1 (9. Casemiro), Fulham – Crystal Palace 2:2 (45.+5 z pen. and 61. Mitrovi – 35. Edouard, 83. Ward), Liverpool – Aston Villa 1:1 (89. Firmino – 28. Ramsey), Wolverhampton – Everton 1:1 (34. Hwang Hi-chan – 90.+10 Mina), Nottingham – Arsenal 1:0 (19. Awoniyi).
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92:31
|85
|2.
|Arsenal
|37
|25
|6
|6
|83:43
|81
|3.
|Newcastle
|36
|19
|12
|5
|67:32
|69
|4.
|Manchester United
|36
|21
|6
|9
|52:41
|69
|5.
|Liverpool
|37
|19
|9
|9
|71:43
|66
|6.
|Brighton
|35
|17
|7
|11
|67:49
|58
|7.
|Aston Villa
|37
|17
|7
|13
|49:45
|58
|8.
|Tottenham
|37
|17
|6
|14
|66:62
|57
|9.
|Brentford
|37
|14
|14
|9
|57:46
|56
|10.
|Fulham
|37
|15
|7
|15
|54:51
|52
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|37
|11
|11
|15
|39:48
|44
|12.
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36:41
|43
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|37
|11
|8
|18
|31:53
|41
|14.
|Bournemouth
|37
|11
|6
|20
|37:70
|39
|15.
|West Ham United
|36
|10
|7
|19
|38:52
|37
|16.
|Nottingham
|37
|9
|10
|18
|37:67
|37
|17.
|Everton
|37
|7
|12
|18
|33:57
|33
|18.
|Leeds
|36
|7
|10
|19
|46:71
|31
|19.
|Leicester
|36
|8
|6
|22
|49:67
|30
|20.
|Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|31:66
|24
Gly:
8. Kane
Gly:
50. Mbeumo
62. Mbeumo
88. Warn
Assemblies:
Forster Emerson (75. Porro), Snchez, Lenglet Danjuma (66. Moura), Skipp, Bissouma, Davies (85. Peri), Kulusevski (75. Richarlison), Kane (C), Son Hung-min.
Assemblies:
Raya (C) Hickey (89. Roerslev), Pinnock, Mee, Henry Onyeka (46. Damsgaard), Janelt, Jensen (72. Baptiste) Mbeumo, Wissa (89. Dasilva), Schade (78. Jrgensen).
Nhradnci:
Austin Dier, Tanganga, Sarr, Craig.
Nhradnci:
Strakoa Ajer, Ghoddos, Trevitt.
lut cards:
45. Bissouma
lut cards:
68. Henry
Decision: Gillett Long, Scholes
Poet divk: 61 514
Click on the online report
Gly:
34. Hwang Hi-chan
Gly:
90+9. Mina
Assemblies:
Bentley Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Toti A. Traor (87. Bo. Traor), Neves (C) (87. Cunha), J. Gomes, Podence (69. D. Costa) Hwang Hi-chan (73. Lemina) , Sarabia (69. Nunes).
Assemblies:
Pickford (C) N. Patterson (29. Keane), Tarkowski, Mina Iwobi, Gueye (81. Maupay), Onana (81. Holgate), Garner, McNeil A. Doucour Calvert-Lewin (45+2. D. Gray).
Nhradnci:
Yes Kilman, well Jiminez.
Nhradnci:
Lonergan, Begovi Welch, Simms, McAllister.
lut cards:
17. A. Traor, 45+5. Dawson, 64. Neves, 90+3. Nunes
lut cards:
89. Garner
Decision: Coote Bennett, Wood
Poet divk: 31 684
Click on the online report
Gly:
90. Firmino
Gly:
27. Ramsey
Assemblies:
Alisson Alexander-Arnold, Konat, van Dijk, Robertson (72. Tsimikas) Jones (63. Jota), Fabinho (82. Elliott), Henderson (72. Milner) Salh, Gakpo, Daz (72. Firmino).
Assemblies:
Martnez Cash, Consa, Mings, Worthy (54. Moreno, 65. Buenda) McGinn, Kamara, Louis (87. Dendoncker) Bailey (54. Young), Ramsey Watkins (87. Durn).
Nhradnci:
Kelleher Carvalho, Gomez, Matip.
Nhradnci:
Olsen, Sinisalo Be. Traor.
lut cards:
21. Konat, 66. Alexander-Arnold, 80. Fabinho
lut cards:
45. Mings, 53. Digne, 78. E. Martnez, 90+2. A. Young, 90+7. Konsa
Decision: Brooks Wilkes, Mainwarring
Poet divk: 52 930
Click on the online report
Gly:
45+5. Mitrovi
61. Mitrovi
Gly:
35. douard
84. J. Ward
Assemblies:
Leno Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson Reed, Palhinha Wilson (80. Solomon), Cairney (C) (80. Decordova-Reid), Willian Mitrovi.
Assemblies:
Johnstone Ward (C), Andersen, Guhi, Mitchell Doucour, Hughes Olise, Eze, Ayew douard (81. Mateta).
Nhradnci:
Rodk Vincius, Duffy, Harris, Kebano, Luki, Soares.
Nhradnci:
Whitworth Adaramola, Ahamada, Clyne, Lokonga, McArthur, Riedewald, C. Richards.
lut cards:
72. Adarabioyo, 85. Palhinha, 90+1. A. Robinson
lut cards:
Decision: Smith Lennard, Eaton
Poet divk: 24 356
Click on the online report
Assemblies:
N. Neto (C) Zabarnyj, Senesi, Kelly A. Smith (66. Viña), L. Cook, Lerma, Anthony Christie (66. Ouattara), Brooks (56. Moore) Solanke.
Assemblies:
de Gea Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelf, Shaw Casemiro, Eriksen (86. McTominay), Antony (86. Fred), Fernandes (C), Sancho (72. Grenache) Martial (57. Weghorst).
Nhradnci:
Travers Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Sadi, Adu-Adjei.
Nhradnci:
Butland Maguire, Malacia, Dalot, Pellistri.
lut cards:
70. L. Cook
lut cards:
Decision: Kavanagh Perry, Meredith
Poet divk: 10 240
Click on the online report
Assemblies:
Navas (90+9. Hennessey), Worrall (C), Felipe (79. Boly), Niakhat Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi Gibbs-White, Danilo (73. Kouyate) Awoniyi (79. Br. Johnson).
Assemblies:
Ramsdale B. White, Kiwior (63. Tierney), Magalhães, Xhaka (63. Nketiah) degaard (C), Jorginho, Partey Saka, Jesus, Trossard (70. Vieira).
Nhradnci:
A. Ayew, Freuler, E. Dennis, Surridge, Toffolo.
Nhradnci:
Turner Walters, Cozier-Duberry, Holding, Smith-Rowe, Bandeira.
lut cards:
25. Those, 45+2. Niakhat, 79. Gibbs-White
lut cards:
54. Jesus, 78. Magalhães
Decision: Taylor Beswick, nun
Poet divk: 29514
Click on the online report