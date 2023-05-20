Home » Definitely running. Arsenal lost in Nottingham, City have the title in ad
Definitely running. Arsenal lost in Nottingham, City have the title in ad

Definitely running. Arsenal lost in Nottingham, City have the title in ad

Nottingham’s victory was decided by Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal from the first half and he dealt a blow to the rookie. Arsenal lost their second in a row when they picked up a week-old feud with Brighton, who are fighting for the playoffs.

City have won the Premier League five times in a row and five times in total. He gave me the trophy in the Champions League final. Arsenal, who led the league for a long time, missed the chance to end the race for the first triumph since 2003/2004.

The Premier League is undoubtedly the darkest competition in the world. So losing the title in a row and the demand for the last six seasons is unacceptable. It shows how high-quality and talented City’s team is, said the captain of the English champions Ilkay Gndogan on the club’s website.

Manchester United, who will be City’s opponent in the final of the English game, took a decisive step towards becoming champions in the League thanks to a 1:0 win in Bournemouth. Staronov ampioni will compete with Inter Milan for the Champions League trophy.

Arsenal winger Martin Odegaard (left) after scoring Nottingham’s goal

United stood on the edge of Casemir’s nine-minute goal. Thanks to the victory, the Manchester team is in fourth place, which is the last to guarantee the Champions League, with 69 points, the same as Newcastle. From Liverpool to five points, United have points, but they have a good chance.

The defeat of Liverpool, who drew 1:1 with Aston Villa, also helped the Manchester team. Liverpool, who were missing the punished coach Klopp on the bench, lost after Ramsey’s goal in the first half. Firmino equalized five minutes before the end, for whom it was a farewell to Anfield before leaving the club in the summer.

The fight for the games was complicated by Tottenham, who lost 1:3 at home to Brentford. Tottenham, who last missed Europe in the 2009/2010 season, sent the second best scorer Kane into the lead, but even his 28th goal was not enough to win. For Brentford, Mbeumo scored twice after five minutes and two minutes before the end of the match, Wiss scored.

Spurs suffered their fifth defeat in the last seven rounds and were looking for the seventh seed, which is the last to start in European games, specifically in the qualification of the Conference League. Thanks to a point from Liverpool, Aston Villa pipped him for it.

Spurs fell to eighth place with the loss of one point. Brentford is one point behind in ninth position, which is striving for the first promotion to the European games in the club’s 133-year long history.

Program and results of Saturday’s 37th round: Tottenham – Brentford 1:3 (8. Kane – 51. a 62. Mbeumo, 88. Wassa), Bournemouth – Manchester United 0:1 (9. Casemiro), Fulham – Crystal Palace 2:2 (45.+5 z pen. and 61. Mitrovi – 35. Edouard, 83. Ward), Liverpool – Aston Villa 1:1 (89. Firmino – 28. Ramsey), Wolverhampton – Everton 1:1 (34. Hwang Hi-chan – 90.+10 Mina), Nottingham – Arsenal 1:0 (19. Awoniyi).


CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 35 27 4 4 92:31 85
2. Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83:43 81
3. Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67:32 69
4. Manchester United 36 21 6 9 52:41 69
5. Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71:43 66
6. Brighton 35 17 7 11 67:49 58
7. Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49:45 58
8. Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66:62 57
9. Brentford 37 14 14 9 57:46 56
10. Fulham 37 15 7 15 54:51 52
11. Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39:48 44
12. Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36:41 43
13. Wolverhampton 37 11 8 18 31:53 41
14. Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37:70 39
15. West Ham United 36 10 7 19 38:52 37
16. Nottingham 37 9 10 18 37:67 37
17. Everton 37 7 12 18 33:57 33
18. Leeds 36 7 10 19 46:71 31
19. Leicester 36 8 6 22 49:67 30
20. Southampton 36 6 6 24 31:66 24


Anglick Premier League

37th round 5/20/2023 1:30 p.m

Gly:

8. Kane

Gly:

50. Mbeumo
62. Mbeumo
88. Warn

Assemblies:
Forster Emerson (75. Porro), Snchez, Lenglet Danjuma (66. Moura), Skipp, Bissouma, Davies (85. Peri), Kulusevski (75. Richarlison), Kane (C), Son Hung-min.

Assemblies:
Raya (C) Hickey (89. Roerslev), Pinnock, Mee, Henry Onyeka (46. Damsgaard), Janelt, Jensen (72. Baptiste) Mbeumo, Wissa (89. Dasilva), Schade (78. Jrgensen).

Nhradnci:
Austin Dier, Tanganga, Sarr, Craig.

Nhradnci:
Strakoa Ajer, Ghoddos, Trevitt.

lut cards:

45. Bissouma

lut cards:

68. Henry

Decision: Gillett Long, Scholes

Poet divk: 61 514

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

37th round 20/05/2023 16:00

Gly:

34. Hwang Hi-chan

Gly:

90+9. Mina

Assemblies:
Bentley Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Toti A. Traor (87. Bo. Traor), Neves (C) (87. Cunha), J. Gomes, Podence (69. D. Costa) Hwang Hi-chan (73. Lemina) , Sarabia (69. Nunes).

Assemblies:
Pickford (C) N. Patterson (29. Keane), Tarkowski, Mina Iwobi, Gueye (81. Maupay), Onana (81. Holgate), Garner, McNeil A. Doucour Calvert-Lewin (45+2. D. Gray).

Nhradnci:
Yes Kilman, well Jiminez.

Nhradnci:
Lonergan, Begovi Welch, Simms, McAllister.

lut cards:

17. A. Traor, 45+5. Dawson, 64. Neves, 90+3. Nunes

lut cards:

89. Garner

Decision: Coote Bennett, Wood

Poet divk: 31 684

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

37th round 20/05/2023 16:00

Gly:

90. Firmino

Gly:

27. Ramsey

Assemblies:
Alisson Alexander-Arnold, Konat, van Dijk, Robertson (72. Tsimikas) Jones (63. Jota), Fabinho (82. Elliott), Henderson (72. Milner) Salh, Gakpo, Daz (72. Firmino).

Assemblies:
Martnez Cash, Consa, Mings, Worthy (54. Moreno, 65. Buenda) McGinn, Kamara, Louis (87. Dendoncker) Bailey (54. Young), Ramsey Watkins (87. Durn).

Nhradnci:
Kelleher Carvalho, Gomez, Matip.

Nhradnci:
Olsen, Sinisalo Be. Traor.

lut cards:

21. Konat, 66. Alexander-Arnold, 80. Fabinho

lut cards:

45. Mings, 53. Digne, 78. E. Martnez, 90+2. A. Young, 90+7. Konsa

Decision: Brooks Wilkes, Mainwarring

Poet divk: 52 930

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

37th round 20/05/2023 16:00

Gly:

45+5. Mitrovi
61. Mitrovi

Gly:

35. douard
84. J. Ward

Assemblies:
Leno Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson Reed, Palhinha Wilson (80. Solomon), Cairney (C) (80. Decordova-Reid), Willian Mitrovi.

Assemblies:
Johnstone Ward (C), Andersen, Guhi, Mitchell Doucour, Hughes Olise, Eze, Ayew douard (81. Mateta).

Nhradnci:
Rodk Vincius, Duffy, Harris, Kebano, Luki, Soares.

Nhradnci:
Whitworth Adaramola, Ahamada, Clyne, Lokonga, McArthur, Riedewald, C. Richards.

lut cards:

72. Adarabioyo, 85. Palhinha, 90+1. A. Robinson

lut cards:

Decision: Smith Lennard, Eaton

Poet divk: 24 356

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

37th round 20/05/2023 16:00

Assemblies:
N. Neto (C) Zabarnyj, Senesi, Kelly A. Smith (66. Viña), L. Cook, Lerma, Anthony Christie (66. Ouattara), Brooks (56. Moore) Solanke.

Assemblies:
de Gea Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelf, Shaw Casemiro, Eriksen (86. McTominay), Antony (86. Fred), Fernandes (C), Sancho (72. Grenache) Martial (57. Weghorst).

Nhradnci:
Travers Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Sadi, Adu-Adjei.

Nhradnci:
Butland Maguire, Malacia, Dalot, Pellistri.

lut cards:

70. L. Cook

lut cards:

Decision: Kavanagh Perry, Meredith

Poet divk: 10 240

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

37th round 20/05/2023 18:30

Assemblies:
Navas (90+9. Hennessey), Worrall (C), Felipe (79. Boly), Niakhat Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi Gibbs-White, Danilo (73. Kouyate) Awoniyi (79. Br. Johnson).

Assemblies:
Ramsdale B. White, Kiwior (63. Tierney), Magalhães, Xhaka (63. Nketiah) degaard (C), Jorginho, Partey Saka, Jesus, Trossard (70. Vieira).

Nhradnci:
A. Ayew, Freuler, E. Dennis, Surridge, Toffolo.

Nhradnci:
Turner Walters, Cozier-Duberry, Holding, Smith-Rowe, Bandeira.

lut cards:

25. Those, 45+2. Niakhat, 79. Gibbs-White

lut cards:

54. Jesus, 78. Magalhães

Decision: Taylor Beswick, nun

Poet divk: 29514

Click on the online report

