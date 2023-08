He made his debut in adult football as a seventeen-year-old in November 1995, i.e. at a time when many of the current stars of world football were not yet born. Now, as a 45-year-old matador, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has decided to end his rich playing career. The sports portal Gazzetta reported on the intention of one of the most prominent figures in Italian football.

