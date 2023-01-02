The interview

PAVIA. New Year’s Eve between budgets and looks to the near future for Roberto Del Bo, who has been at the helm of provincial football since 2013 (the mandate to close the ten-year term will expire on June 30th). «It was a positive first half of the season – underlines the number one of the local FIGC – Finally, two of our teams, Vogherese and Pavia, are playing a role as absolute protagonists of the championship of Excellence and are applying in an authoritative way for promotion to Serie A. Q. This makes us proud and the results achieved on the field can only do good for the football movement as a whole, the beautiful journey of these two realities has a driving force. Pavia and its province cannot fail to be present in a dimension such as the D, I would say that it is the “minimum wage” from which to start to then aspire to even higher and more prestigious goals. We’ve been missing for a few years, I think it’s time to go back. Of course, doing all the necessary exorcisms ».

A mid-season fortunately devoid of the episodes of violence that unfortunately occurred in 2021-22.

«Yes, this is also a positive fact. But we must not let our guard down.”

Criticalities?

«The main one is always linked to an overall economic situation that has not been flourishing for some years now. Already in 2019 we recorded several sufferings, then Covid arrived to make the scenario worse. Now we have to deal with the threat of high bills which really threatens to put various companies in trouble, especially the smaller ones with limited resources».

The countermeasures?

«The Lombardy regional committee of the amateur league is evaluating them. It is not just a matter of soliciting refreshments, that is, of economic aid, but also of favoring solutions, such as for example the adoption of solar panels, which can contribute to the reduction of energy costs. President Tavecchio and the councilors are working on it».

Compared to a decade ago, when he was first appointed to the top of provincial football, how have things changed?

«There have been many changes, unfortunately not always for the better. Clubs have had to face a growing series of problems, starting with the flight of sponsors which has impoverished our football especially in recent years. Overcoming the Covid emergency and the consequent return of the public to the plants is not sufficient to compensate for the losses. More will be needed.”