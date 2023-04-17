DEL-EHC Munich trumps in the final against Ingolstadt

GUsually, Don Jackson is not one for public emotion. How his EHC Red Bull Munich is doing can rarely be seen on the face of the trainer. But such a final series in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) is something special. Already on Friday, in the first of a maximum of seven duels with ERC Ingolstadt, the 66-year-old American broke out, stormed forward to the gang and insulted the referee with every trick in the book because he allegedly overlooked a foul. Then on Sunday, Don Jackson stood on the ice laughing and clapping because his team had just scored with a man down – to make it 7:1.

The result was also at the end on the video cube of the Ingolstadt Arena. A so-called “statement victory” for the EHC. He was behind after only 35 seconds. “But we didn’t let ourselves be disturbed, we really pushed on the gas,” said striker Yasin Ehliz at Magentasport. Because his team not only equalized the early 0:1, but had already converted the interim result into a 3:1 after less than two and a half minutes. “Vogelwild” was this initial phase, said defender Konrad Abeltshauser, like Ehliz involved in the goals.

Special services

But it would probably be wrong to pick out individual players, the renewed demonstration of power by the title favorite was above all one of its depth. As in the 7-2 win over Wolfsburg in the decisive semi-final, there were seven different goalscorers. In the end, the Munich team was just one goal away from the highest final win in DEL history. But even so they could live with this afternoon in Ingolstadt. And because they had already won 2-1 at home on Friday, they now lead 2-0 in the series. Two wins are still missing for the fourth championship title in the club’s history.

The image of the unstoppable Munich had recently gotten a few scratches. Although they had finished the main round as the sovereign leaders with a lead of 19 points, there was little of the ease to be seen in the play-offs. In the quarter-finals against Bremerhaven, EHC lost its first two games and was suddenly under pressure, in the semi-finals against Wolfsburg it was even 3-3 after six games. But when it becomes particularly important, the EHC always shows special performance.

Nimble people from Munich

Ingolstadt also had to acknowledge that on Sunday, as they had come through the first rounds much more smoothly: 4-1 against Düsseldorf, 4-2 against Mannheim. There were quite a few who believed that the team led by “Coach of the Year” Mark French was capable of the big hit. And the first final game was also tight, despite the defeat, “the belief has grown after this game,” said French. But on Sunday he had to talk about losing. He didn’t mean the result. His team would have had the necessary composure too early and therefore kept losing the puck. There were also individual mistakes – which the nimble Munich punished mercilessly.

But the nice thing about the play-offs is: “Whether you lose by one goal or by six goals – it’s a defeat,” said the Ingolstadt coach and called for a “short memory”. Check it out and move on. The fans did it before, singing long after the final siren. And indeed: If the ERC wins the third duel this Tuesday (7.30 p.m. / Magentasport), it can equalize at home on Friday.

But anyone who saw the game on Sunday needs a lot of imagination to believe that Munich will now collapse. Not only are they leading 2-0 in the series, they have even won the last ten duels with the Ingolstadt team. In addition, their problems in goal are getting bigger. First-choice goalkeeper Michael Garteig was injured in the semi-finals, and Kevin Reich, who was then so strong, was substituted in the second period – for “health reasons”, as French said.

So the scheduled number three had to go, 21-year-old Jonas Stettmer, who was only playing his third DEL game. It wasn’t his fault that they conceded seven goals, he even saved a penalty. But of course it would be another setback for the ERC if Reich were to be out for a longer period of time. French did not want to reveal details about his health. Such a final series in the German Ice Hockey League is something special.