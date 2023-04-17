Home » DEL-EHC Munich trumps in the final against Ingolstadt
Sports

DEL-EHC Munich trumps in the final against Ingolstadt

by admin
DEL-EHC Munich trumps in the final against Ingolstadt

GUsually, Don Jackson is not one for public emotion. How his EHC Red Bull Munich is doing can rarely be seen on the face of the trainer. But such a final series in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) is something special. Already on Friday, in the first of a maximum of seven duels with ERC Ingolstadt, the 66-year-old American broke out, stormed forward to the gang and insulted the referee with every trick in the book because he allegedly overlooked a foul. Then on Sunday, Don Jackson stood on the ice laughing and clapping because his team had just scored with a man down – to make it 7:1.

The result was also at the end on the video cube of the Ingolstadt Arena. A so-called “statement victory” for the EHC. He was behind after only 35 seconds. “But we didn’t let ourselves be disturbed, we really pushed on the gas,” said striker Yasin Ehliz at Magentasport. Because his team not only equalized the early 0:1, but had already converted the interim result into a 3:1 after less than two and a half minutes. “Vogelwild” was this initial phase, said defender Konrad Abeltshauser, like Ehliz involved in the goals.

Special services

But it would probably be wrong to pick out individual players, the renewed demonstration of power by the title favorite was above all one of its depth. As in the 7-2 win over Wolfsburg in the decisive semi-final, there were seven different goalscorers. In the end, the Munich team was just one goal away from the highest final win in DEL history. But even so they could live with this afternoon in Ingolstadt. And because they had already won 2-1 at home on Friday, they now lead 2-0 in the series. Two wins are still missing for the fourth championship title in the club’s history.

See also  Tumors: chef Locatelli testimonial oncological week Lilt - Food

The image of the unstoppable Munich had recently gotten a few scratches. Although they had finished the main round as the sovereign leaders with a lead of 19 points, there was little of the ease to be seen in the play-offs. In the quarter-finals against Bremerhaven, EHC lost its first two games and was suddenly under pressure, in the semi-finals against Wolfsburg it was even 3-3 after six games. But when it becomes particularly important, the EHC always shows special performance.

You may also like

Inter and Snaipay offer fans gift cards

Football, Premier League: Finally effective – Liverpool back...

Cross the road by bike without respecting the...

Powder throw and sticking: World Snooker Championships suspended...

Potenza-Monopoli: the rain is coming down, the ultras...

collaboration between Inter and Kartell – Sport Marketing...

ATP tournament in Munich: Top tennis in the...

Scattered considerations on “The Alex Schwazer case” —...

U20 World Cup: Argentina steps in as host...

Beaches in the Canary Islands | Where to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy