The Juventus case and the possible return of the former Juventus number 10 in our weekly. But that’s not all: the Generation Z kids who are shining in Qatar, Zeman interviewed by Veltroni, the volleyball players Orro and Sylla and the foil Olympian Garozzo

From the judicial and perhaps even sporting earthquake that swept away Andrea Agnelli’s Juventus, a new club is being born. And the rumors, but certainly among the Juventus people also many auspices, say that a prominent place could/should go to Alessandro Del Piero, flag of flags, almost twenty years at Juve during which he collected all kinds of success including morale of having followed her in Serie B as world champion. The cover of Sportweek on newsstands tomorrow with the Gazzetta dello sport is dedicated to him at the total price of 2 euros.

Flag — The service that accompanies her is therefore a portrait that serves as an analysis to explain why Ale is the strong name for the new Juventus course: his total identification in this club, which goes even beyond his very long militancy as a footballer and which makes him seem the reply of another pillar of the club: Gian Piero Boniperti, who we recall in the following pages together with the other former bankers who stopped playing and took on managerial roles. There aren’t many, but right now the team needs strong reference figures, who have charisma and know football: Del Piero, who moreover remains loved by the fans, seems like the right man.

World Boys — See also Verona interrupts Garcia's rule. And the Italy team can go on the run Meanwhile, the World Cup in Qatar is offering surprises, confirmations and firsts, such as the goal against Iran by the Englishman Jude Bellingham, the first player born in the 2000s to score in the final phase of a world cup. But there are many behind him, which is certainly not a surprise, the boys of generation Z who stood out during the world championship, and our magazine follows them for you: Musiala, Vinicius, Alvarez, Kudus, Foden, Saka , Rodrygo, Pedri Gavi and so on.

With Zeman in Garozzo — Who knows what Zeman would have been able to do with a group of young talents like this: the Bohemian coach is the protagonist of an article by Waltrer Veltroni who read the autobiography written together with the deputy director of the Gazzetta Andrea Di Caro. And then, turning the page, a look at the ski world cup with the stages in Sestriere and in Val Gardena and a double interview with the volleyball players of Vero Volly Milano Alessia Orro and Myriam Sylla, two who have very clear ideas about what they want : “Without ambition it’s better to quit: we like being in big teams because we want to win.” The other interview in this issue of Sportweek was with Daniele Garozzo, the foil Olympian in Rio 2016 who in March, at the age of 30, became a doctor of medicine and surgery: “I wouldn’t have won that gold medal if I hadn’t studied medicine. I brought the perseverance of my studies to the platform”, tells us Garozzo from Catania, photographed exclusively in the ward with a mask and foil. In short, another Sportweek not to be missed even for those who, in view of Christmas, will find a special guide for objects, books and wines to give to relatives and friends. See also The axis between Udinese and Spezia remains hot: Gotti would like to take Nuytinck to Liguria

