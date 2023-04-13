Status: 04/12/2023 11:46 p.m

In the seventh game against the Wolfsburg Grizzlys, the EHC Red Bull Munich made the final move in the DEL perfect. Bayern won the decisive game in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday (April 12, 2023) very comfortably 7: 2 (2: 0, 3: 2, 2: 0).

In the maximum of seven finals, the three-time champions will meet ERC Ingolstadt from Friday, five years after their last title win. Munich’s neighbors beat Adler Mannheim 4-2 in the semi-finals.

“We avoided the small mistakes and did a lot of things right. We deservedly made it through and can play with confidence in the final.” said Maximilian Kastner from Munich “after a rollercoaster of emotions” on the “MagentaSport” microphone. Wolfsburg coach Mike Stewart struggled with the knockout: “It’s very bitter and difficult to digest, but I still have to take my hat off to my team and their performance.”

Grizzlies experience Munich storm vortices

Munich, who in the sixth semi-final had missed their first chance to advance to the final by beating the Grizzlys 2:3, set the course for participation in the final in the deciding game against Wolfsburg until the middle of the game. Wolfsburg went under in a Munich storm with goals from Justin Schütz (3rd minute) and Yasin Ehliz (11th) as well as overtime goals from Christopher Desousa (27th), Trevor Parkes (29th) and Patrick Hager (32nd).

ERC Ingolstadt is the first finalist in this year’s DEL playoffs. The Oberbayern defeated Mannheim. There is a seventh game between Wolfsburg and Munich.

more See also il coro "Eintracht, Eintracht" fa paura- Corriere TV

After that, the guests could no longer hope for a successful revenge for the lost DEL finals in 2016 and 2017, despite the cosmetic results made by Laurin Braun (36th) and Darren Archibald (38th). In the middle of Wolfsburg’s last offensive efforts, Filip Varejcka (57th) and Andreas Eder (59th) scored into the empty Grizzly goal to decide for the hosts.

Upper Bavarian final

Until the finals of Munich and Ingolstadt, which won the title in 2014, two teams from the traditional ice hockey stronghold Bavaria had never faced each other in the finals of the German championship in the DEL, founded in 1994. The two finalists determine the successor to Eisbären Berlin. The capital team had missed the playoffs after winning two titles in a row due to a disappointing season.