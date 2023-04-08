Status: 08.04.2023 17:53

The EHC Red Bull Munich only needs one more win to move into the final series of the DEL playoffs. Against the Grizzlys Wolsburg, the Munich team managed their third win in the fifth game.

In the end, Munich prevailed 3:2 (2:1, 0:0, 0:1, 1:0) after overtime, so that in the Best-of-Seven series it was now 3:2 for the top favorite on the championship stands.

Chris DeSousa (1st) and Austin Ortega (5th) provided the early Munich double strike, but Laurin Braun (6th) immediately ensured that the game remained exciting. Munich, however, were the better team and ended up putting 15 shots on Dustin Strahlmeier’s goal, while Mathias Niederberger only had to save seven shots.

Wolfsburg equalizes in the final third

In the second period, the guests from Lower Saxony were the more active team and recorded more deals than in the first third. Munich also had some good actions, but in the meantime they were under a lot of pressure.

In the final third, the Grizzlys use a majority situation to equalize through Spencer Machacek (50th). The game went into overtime – for the first time in the series. And there it took almost four minutes until Patrick Hager scored the winning goal for Munich.