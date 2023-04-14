The ice hockey team EHC Red Bull Munich defeats the Grizzlies Wolfsburg. The seventh and decisive DEL game to get into the play-off final is a clear affair. A Wolfsburg prevents a debacle.

Dhe favorite for the title clearly prevailed in the end: EHC Red Bull Munich reached the play-off final of the German Ice Hockey League. Coach Don Jackson’s team clearly won the decider against the Wolfsburg Grizzlies 7-2 (2-0, 3-2, 2-0) on Wednesday and won the semi-final series 4-3. In the final from Friday (7.30 p.m. / Magentasport) ERC Ingolstadt will come to the Isar in the first of seven possible duels. “It will be a top series,” announced Munich’s Maximilian Kastner at Magentasport.

As close as the games in the previous six meetings were, the seventh comparison in front of 5728 spectators was clear. Munich’s Justin Schütz scored after three minutes. Yasin Ehliz increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period (11th). Wolfsburg didn’t get into the game at all and were punished again by Chris DeSousa: the Canadian scored to make it 3-0 after 27 minutes.

Wolfsburg’s top defender Jordan Murray not only saw a match penalty for a check that was too hard, the Grizzlies also had to play outnumbered for five minutes. The Jackson team mercilessly exploited this. Trevor Parkes (29th) and Patrick Hager (32nd) scored more than just a preliminary decision against guests who were overwhelmed at the time.

Bayern Munich’s ex-coach Nagelsmann in the stands

“We can’t all run forward like crazy and leave our goalkeeper alone,” complained Fabio Pfohl at Magentasport. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Dustin Strahlmeier saved his team from a debacle with numerous saves. At least Laurin Braun (36th) and Darren Archibald (38th) were able to shorten the lead to 2:5. “Actually, I’m very happy, but the goals will probably make them believe in themselves again,” Munich’s goalscorer Parkes warned in the third break.

However, from the point of view of the favorite, the series victory was no longer in danger in the final round. With six minutes left, Grizzly’s coach Mike Stewart took out the goaltender and put another player on the ice. But only Munich scored: Filip Varejcka (57th) and Andreas Eder (59th) made the 7-2 final score perfect. “We lacked strength in the last third,” commented Grizzly coach Stewart, “but we can be incredibly proud of the boys.”

Also part of the game as a spectator: Julian Nagelsmann, the football coach who was released from FC Bayern a good two and a half weeks ago, made a detour to the Olympic Ice Sports Center in Munich. The 35-year-old is considered a big ice hockey fan and has attended a game from time to time in the past.

On Tuesday, his former club FC Bayern suffered a 3-0 defeat at English champions Manchester City in the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League. Nagelsmann had won eight wins with Bayern in the first eight games in the premier class.