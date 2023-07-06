Delap, his best remittances — Sportellate.it

Ten symbolic goals born from the hands of the Irishman.

2008 is a historic year for Stoke City: for the first time i Potters participate in the Premier League and simultaneously make their comeback after 23 years in the top division of the English league. For one of the players of this unforgettable team we even start talking about the Olympics, a rather strange fact for a footballer, considering that the major national teams do not compete in the Olympic Tournament and the World Cup is closer chronologically. And in fact, there is no mention of football: towards the end of 2008 the voices they want are becoming more and more insistent Rory DelapIrish full-back from Stoke City, at the Olympics to represent his nation in javelin throw.

The Olympic appeals will turn out to be little more than one boutade but actually Delap was a javelin thrower in his teens, and actually throws the ball very far with his hands. So far that every throw-in obtained in the opposing trocar from the ugly and dirty Stoke City of Tony Pulis it’s practically a set piece; of the first 13 Premier League goals Potters7 come from the hands of Rory Delap: a figure out of this world. Delap will remain at Stoke until 2013, the same year in which Tony Pulis will also leave, catapulting balls into the box for all 5 seasons on the banks of the Trent. We have chosen ten goals from his throw-ins, rating them on the basis of three categories that we have deemed adequate to evaluate the goals born from the arms of Rory Delap:

Stoke City-Aston Villa 3-2 – August 2008

Throw-in power: 7.5/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 7/10

How bad the opposing team was: 10/10

This goal is Delap’s business card in the Premier League and gives Stoke City their first league victory in the 90th minute. The throw-in rains down in the middle of the Aston Villa penalty area where, from an indistinct pile of men, Mamady Sidibé jumps out and hits her with the back of the head, an element that earns the goal half a vote more in terms of chaos, together with to the defender who unexpectedly ducks when the ball takes the direction of the goal. It’s 3-2 in the last minute: Friedel puts his hands to his head; among the defenders there are those who throw themselves on the ground and those who look dejectedly at the void. A tragedy. Written by Rory Delap’s Javelin Arms.

Stoke City 2-3 Everton – September 2008

Throw-in power: 8.5/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 7.5/10

How bad the opposing team was: 8/10

Throw-in that looks like it was made with a Super Tele. The ball floats in the air until it hits Tim Howard’s fists, who awkwardly rejects a defender who in turn raises a small bell tower in an attempt to return. Unfortunately for him, the ball lands on Olofinjana’s feet, who fires a full neck missile, only touched by Jagielka and directed into the back of the net by Toffees. Delap’s magical powers even without the ball coming directly from his arms. How do I evaluate if they were hurt? Well, I think you’ll agree with me that nobody can take a goal like that philosophically.

Stoke City 2-3 Everton – September 2008

Power of throw-in: 10/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 6.5/10

How bad the opposing team was: 9.5/10

Yes, same goal game as before. Stoke City’s second goal in their defeat at Everton also came from a Rory Delap flick-in. The ball arrives in the area with incredible power and a very strange trajectory; it seems to have been kicked with the feet by someone located in an elevated position with respect to the field. The missile is aimed at the near post, where Jagielka grazes it with the head just enough to send Howard out of time, which ends up making a comic two-fisted exit on total nothing. The ball pockets. This is followed by cartoonish scenes of Howard punching the ground, only the balloon with asterisks, pound signs and exclamation marks above his head.

Stoke City-Arsenal 2-1 – novembre 2008

Power of throw-in: 7/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 10/10

How bad the opposing team was: 9/10

The Beginning of Arsene Wenger’s Nightmare. In the first cross between the Alsatian and Tony Pulis Stoke took the lead with this goal here. Delap’s throw-in, not particularly tense, is shot to the edge of the small area and rains down on the far post, where the tragedy takes place: Olofinjana trips, hits the ball with his belly, it bounces on the ground and returns to the Nigerian player’s face , who thus scored Stoke’s second goal, not without overwhelming the helpless Almunia in a cartoonish crescendo. To raise the third vote there is the inevitable gnawing that derives from seeing Olofinjana himself rejoicing with the attitude of someone who has just put her at the crossroads. These few seconds of video are clearly theorigin story of the villain Arsene Wenger from a parallel universe, in which he has become something similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Stoke City 2-0 Fulham – September 2010

Power of throw-in: 8/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 7/10

How bad the opposing team was: 8.5/10 (Schwarzer 9.5/10)

Big credits to Mark Schwarzer and Jonathan Walters for allowing this goal to exist. In the third round of the FA Cup 2010/11 Stoke City meet Fulham, who find themselves 1-0 for the Potters in the 79th minute. Delap hits a fairly powerful throw-in, intended for the center of the small area, Schwarzer senses it and tries to exit, but finds various teammates and the smart Walters on his way, who more or less involuntarily finds himself blocking . The result is a very awkward Superman-style outing, which fails and leaves room for the goring of Kenwyne Jones, who then goes to cheer with his crime partner Walters. In the background of her Kelly shows all the disappointment of her by hiding his face in her hands, while Schwarzer doesn’t even know who to blame. Maybe the stars would be the best target.

Portsmouth-Stoke City 2-1 – ottobre 2008

Power of throw-in: 9/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 6/10 (but 8/10 for the composition)

How bad the opposing team was: 6.5/10

Throw-in that comes from very far away, perhaps the most distant of the lot, in fact requires an intermediate step, which takes on the appearance of Dave Kitson. The English striker, in fact, extended the throw-in in an excellent way, directing it towards the far post, where he found the head of fellow defender Ricardo Fuller, who scored by overwhelming the Portsmouth goalkeeper, in a topos now consolidated in this compilation. During the exultation the shot narrows on the face of the Jamaican attacker: for his goatee 4/10, with no possibility of recovery.

Stoke City-Burnley 2-0 – agosto 2009

Throw-in power: 6.5/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 8/10

How bad the opposing team was: 8/10

The category is: goalkeepers who appear to have been shot by a sniper positioned on the roof of the stadium. Delap’s throw-in here isn’t very strong and is quite arched. Seized by the panic of seeing that ball land on the head of an attacker, Stephen Jordan jumps really high and directs the ball towards his own goal, thus catching his goalkeeper by surprise, who dives with a very strange movement, more like that of someone hit by a bullet. The ball obviously ends up in the net and the goalkeeper, Jensen, flipped like a turtle on its shell; I think it is very explanatory regarding the last category of evaluation.

Stoke City 2-0 Bolton – March 2009

Power of throw-in: 9/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 8.5/10

How bad the opposing team is left: 7/10

A throw-in that runs for kilometers before returning to earth. The parabolic trajectory of Delap’s ball ends up on the head of one of his teammates, who extends it to the edge of the area, where another player from the Potters. The red and white unloads a first strike towards Jaaskalainen’s goal, which he rejects, unfortunately for him, on the feet of Ricardo Fuller, who without thinking too much about it bags it under the crossbar. Is it still thanks to Delap? Let’s say yes come on.

Stoke City 3-1 Arsenal – February 2010

Throw-in power: 6.5/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 7/10

How bad the opposing team was 8.5/10

Captain Ahab versus his Moby Dick. Arsene Wenger, perhaps the man who has hated more remittances from Rory Delap, against Delap himself. In the second minute of the FA Cup match there is a throw-in for Stoke, obviously beaten by the Irishman. It is not one of his most powerful throw-ins, it arrives cut at the near post, where Ricardo Fuller inserts. Fabianski first goes out, then takes a step to the side, then goes out again and blocks her in the chest, Fuller anticipates him and leaves him there to grab an invisible ball, the ball pockets under the crossbar. Watching the ball enter the net is poor Eastmond’s disconsolate face. In all of this we can imagine Wenger on the bench eating his hat like Rockerduck.

Stoke City 3-1 Manchester City – February 2010

Power of throw-in: 9/10

Chaos of what happens in the middle of the area: 7/10

How bad the opposing team was: 7.5/10

The Return of Superman. Here too, as in some of the previous goals, a moving tribute from the goalkeeper of the opposing team, in this case Given, to the DC Comics superhero. The ball starts from far enough and rains on the top of the small area, at this point Shay Given runs out to punch away, however being clearly anticipated by Shawcross’s head. It’s the goal that establishes Stoke City’s lead in the first half of extra time, so it’s worth half a vote more on feeling bad about it, as demonstrated by Given’s orange silhouette smeared on the ground as the ball ends its run at the back of the net.

