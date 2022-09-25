Dele Alli, who Beşiktaş acquired on loan from Everton during the summer transfer season, spoke about the Istanbul derby at Beşiktaş on October 2nd …

Beşiktaş 7 games played and 14 points, Fenerbahçe 6 games and 13 points: this is how the derby on October 2nd at 7pm was born. very happy to be here. The first part of the route was great. I was very happy from the moment I landed in Turkey. It’s a wonderful time. “

“I’m excited about the derby”

Dele Alli’s words about the upcoming Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe: “I have played many derbies in England, the derbies here are very different. People ask me about the derby in the hotel and elsewhere. There is a different atmosphere, I am very enthusiastic about the Derby”.

The point of the situation on his career: “When you are young the expectations are low, then you start scoring goals, you stand out after good performances and the pressure builds. Football can be full of ups and downs, lately I have not been able to keep up. top form and level of performance in the Premier. When the first offer from Beşiktaş arrived, I was enthusiastic. This is a great opportunity and an important challenge for me. I think I will do well here with this team. “

September 24, 2022 (change September 24, 2022 | 14:15)

