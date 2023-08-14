DELICIOUS FESTIVAL DOLOMITES | Sportdimontagna.com

Sport, nature, taste and history come together in a unicum that gives life to the Delicious Festival Dolomiti, the trail running event scheduled in Cortina d’Ampezzo and in Alta Badia on the weekend of 29-30 September, co-organized by L5T SPORT ASD, Consorzio Delicious Cortina and Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo, with the sponsorship of Regole d’Ampezzo, Natural Park of the Ampezzo Dolomites, CAI section of Cortina, Tourist Cooperative Alta Badia and Alta Badia Brand, Municipality of Badia.

An event that grows year after year and it is no coincidence that it is close to sold out in the various distances, with almost a thousand members, for 20 nations represented.

THE RACES – Three routes can be chosen, differing in length and difficulty. The more trained and accustomed to demanding itineraries with a lot of altitude difference and technical sections can opt for the Delicious Trail Dolomiti (worth 2 ITRA points and UTMB index event 50K). 43 kilometers to cover for 3,100 meters of elevation gain. Start in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in the shadow of the bell tower, and then continue touching Pocol, Croda da Lago, 5 Torri, Nuvolau, Lagazuoi and Passo Falzarego. And crossing nothing less than the largest open-air museum of the Great War fought at high altitude in the Dolomites. Without forgetting perhaps the hardest part, i.e. the passage inside the Lagazuoi mine tunnel at an altitude of 2,647 metres. And then the expected arrival in Pocol.

The intermediate route is the Medium Delicious Trail Dolomiti (1 ITRA point and UTMB index event 50K): 35 kilometers and 1,900 meters in altitude. The departure is located in the center of the village of La Villa in Alta Badia. From here you reach the beginning of the Sentiero degli Artisti, and then proceed uphill on the final stretch of the Altin slope. After entering the woods, the runners will follow a path that leads directly to the Gran Risa slope, near the start of the giant slalom valid for the Alpine Skiing World Cup. Go up the path, on the Gran Risa slope, until you reach the Club Moritzino refuge, the first stage of the medium route. On the plateau, continue in the direction of the Ütia de Bioch refuge, to take the path that leads to the Pralongiá area and the Störes meadows. The downhill path takes you to Armentarola at the foot of the Fanes-Senes-Braies Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where the uphill path begins that leads to the Scotoni refuge, the last stage, before reaching the Piccolo Lagazuoi peak at altitude 2,778 meters. And then the descent to Pocol, where the finish is set.

The Short Delicious Trail Dolomiti (1 ITRA point and UTMB index event 20K), open to all, as long as they are fit and used to walking in the mountains, measures around 22 kilometers and has a positive difference in altitude of 1,300 metres. Departure and arrival are in Pocol di Cortina. The route touches some highly suggestive points from which you can admire the 5 Towers and the Nuvolau Group.

Three races with very different characteristics, united however by the great beauty of the place, and by the sport and “taste” formula, with the refuges and restaurants involved which, at high altitude and upon arrival, offer the participants the best dishes of the Ampezzo and South Tyrolean tradition.

For registration and more information, visit the website: www.delicioustrail.it

