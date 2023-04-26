Home » DELICIOUS FESTIVAL DOLOMITES | Sportdimontagna.com
The Delicious Trail Dolomites (worth 2 ITRA points and UTMB index event 50K), now in its seventh edition, has a route of about 43 kilometers for 3,100 meters of elevation gain. The departure is set in the heart of Cortina, and then winds through Pocol, Croda Da Lago, 5 Torri, Nuvolau, Lagazuoi and Passo Falzarego. With the crossing of the largest open-air museum of the Great War fought at high altitude in the Dolomites, and with the passage in the Lagazuoi mine gallery at an altitude of 2,647 metres. The finish line is expected in Pocol di Cortina.

The Medium Delicious Trail Dolomites (1 ITRA point and UTMB index event 50K), second edition, this year perfected and slightly modified to make the race even more special, measuring 35 kilometers and 1,900 meters in altitude. The departure is set in the center of the village of La Villa in Alta Badia, in front of the tourist office, and runs alongside the “Sentiero degli Artisti” for a stretch, reaching an altitude of 2,778 m, at the top of Piccolo Lagazuoi, to then descend to Pocol where the arrival is placed.

Lo Short Delicious Trail Dolomiti (1 ITRA point and UTMB index event 20K), seventh edition, is about 22 kilometers for 1,300 meters of positive difference in altitude, with start and finish in Pocol di Cortina. A shorter but no less spectacular route, since it touches some highly scenic points such as the 5 Torri and the Nuvolau Group.

Three very special races, with tracks of rare beauty, which in addition to the sporting aspect marry the “taste”, thanks to the involvement of the mountain huts and restaurants in the area which become part and hub of the event, offering the participants delicious Ampezzo and South Tyrolean specialities.

All information on the website www.delicioustrail.it

