Delirium in Naples, the spectacular images from the drone of the Scudetto party – Corriere TV

The streets of the city invaded by fans to celebrate the victory of the championship

A party night in Naples where the streets of the city were invaded by fans to celebrate the victory of the Scudetto, which had been missing for 33 years.

The spectacular images from the drone show a human tide in the streets of Naples after the final whistle of the match in Udine which gave the Neapolitans the mathematical certainty of winning the championship (Agtw)