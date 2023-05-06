Home » Delirium in Naples, the spectacular images from the drone of the Scudetto party – Corriere TV
Sports

Delirium in Naples, the spectacular images from the drone of the Scudetto party – Corriere TV

by admin
Delirium in Naples, the spectacular images from the drone of the Scudetto party – Corriere TV

The streets of the city invaded by fans to celebrate the victory of the championship

A party night in Naples where the streets of the city were invaded by fans to celebrate the victory of the Scudetto, which had been missing for 33 years.

The spectacular images from the drone show a human tide in the streets of Naples after the final whistle of the match in Udine which gave the Neapolitans the mathematical certainty of winning the championship (Agtw)

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 11:34 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Podcast Serie A, 31st day: Bordocampo, the comments of the Gazzetta

You may also like

Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna: Rodrygo scores twice as...

Lauren Price beats Kirstie Bavington in first British...

Napoli crowned Italian champions for the first time...

Raptors determined to confirm Jakob Poeltl

Pérez won the early qualifying

“Hey, we still know how it’s done”

Darmstadt awards the first match ball for promotion

Bennacer and Hernandez: Milan is there and sees...

In Naples, scenes of popular jubilation after the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the quick guide to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy