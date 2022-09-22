Virtus deserved more but the mistake from the spot on the score of 0-1 for the guests proved fatal. In the final, Visigalli rounds off the score

TREZZANO SUL NAVIGLIO (MI)

Virtus Binasco plays a good match and misses a penalty kick, but in the end they are defeated 0-2 by Calvairate in the match that took place yesterday afternoon in Trezzano sul Naviglio due to the unavailability of the Binasco field.

A balanced match that Calvairate unlocked in the 19th minute of the first half thanks to a fine free-kick by Sow slightly deflected by the Binasco defense. However, the team of Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco reacted and in the final of the first half creating a huge opportunity for a draw when the referee, Rosania of Reggio Emilia, awarded Binasco a penalty kick: Dell’Era presented himself on the spot. however he failed the transformation, leaving Calvairate ahead on the slightest advantage.

In the second half Virtus tried to recover the result, but just at the end of the regulation time the Calvairate doubled thanks to Visigalli who finalized a counterattack action by the Milanese team. «There is a lot of regret for the result – comments Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco -. We didn’t give up, it was a hard-fought match, but especially in the second half we had the ball in the game, even without creating big scoring chances. Considering also the wrong penalty, it is a real shame to have gone out without points ». Virtus Binasco, therefore, remains in third from last place in the standings with just one point.

Next Sunday for the formation of Mr. Imbriaco the transfer to the field of the comaschi della Pontelambrese is scheduled to face a direct match that must not fail. –

A.C.F.