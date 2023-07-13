DELLORTO reconfirms itself as sleeve sponsor of AC Monza – Sport Marketing News

DELLORTOafter a very successful season, reconfirms its presence alongside AC Monza. The two companies have in common a strong link with the territory of origin (Brianza) and have always brought Made in Italy to the world, in a path made of passion, constant dedication, talent and similar values, such as professionalism and sportsmanship. A deep connection that lays its foundations on the principles of union, cohesion and closeness. An approach that allows us to face the challenges of the future together, with determination and the desire to achieve great results. Not as two distinct brands, but as a single family.

Also for AC Monza therefore, “Now it’s time to join the motion”. The celebration of 90 years of DELLORTO continues through a fundamental partnership not only for the people of Monza, but for the entire Brianza area. Indeed, both companies are deeply rooted in the local community and are actively committed to promoting its development.

I know the Brianza represents the track, the passion for sport is the engine that moves the partnership between DELLORTO and AC Monza. Both believe in the power of sport to bring people together, inspire new generations and promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Through football, DELLORTO intends to continue to stimulate passion and community involvement.

Andrea Dell’Orto, Deputy Chairman of Dell’Orto SpA.: “We are proud of the huge success of this first season in Serie A. As Adriano Galliani says, since DELLORTO has been on the Monza kit, the climb from Serie D to Serie A has begun, so we have a duty to stay alongside the team, to continue to win together! Always … Come on Bagaj!”

Adriano Galliani, Chief Executive Officer of AC Monza commented: “The history between AC Monza and DELLORTO shows that lasting relationships are still possible. We are really happy to continue this sponsorship that began in the days of Serie D. United by passion and attachment to the shirt as always, we are ready to face the second season of red and white history in Serie A together with DELLORTO”