Gigi Delneriformer coach of the Juventusissued statements to tuttoomercatowebalso speaking of bianconeri. Here are his words: “The results in the Champions League give Juve wrong, nobody expected the exit from the Cup. In the league, however, it is all to be written. Scudetto? The others should have a decline. Above all Napoli, which is a winning group “.

On Napoli: “Their way of speaking is never over the top. They leave nothing to chance and this is synonymous with great safety. Yes, Napoli can go all the way. Seeing Napoli play as a spectator is a pleasure. Serie B? B is very complicated. Two games are enough to get back on track. I would wait before making concrete judgments. Environments are important. Frosinone is doing a great championship, as are Ternana and Reggina. “

On the future: “I don’t see myself as a manager. I’m a coach. I always see myself in speeches related to the field, but not as a winger. If something happens, let’s see, otherwise it’s okay. Certainly I am still following football. Everyone talks about well-known things: ball possession, space attack and so on. Brescia? I was a pro tempore coach. The President is instinctive, I had little time. But these are experiences that remain “.

