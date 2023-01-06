The start of 2023 offers Delser two uphill stages in her championship journey. Tomorrow at 7 pm the leaders Castelnuovo Scrivia arrive at the Benedetti, seven days later they travel to Milan against Sanga paired with the Friulians in second place.

We’re talking about three teams that in the first round have so far made a run for themselves, not leaving a single point against the other eleven teams in the Northern group.

The Women Apu arrive at the appointment with an open streak of eleven consecutive victories, but it is clear that to beat the first in the class a perfect game will be needed.

The Juventus coach Massimo Riga thus photographs the moment in the Friulian home.

«During the Christmas break we did a good job, we arrive at the big match with the conviction of being in excellent shape for the most important test of the season. Castelnuovo Scrivia is a team built to go to the A1, it does not hide its ambitions: just think that its ownership is the same as Tortona in the men’s A1.

They have two top-class players in each position and an experienced and titled coach, but we are aware of our value and want to face an opponent of this caliber. I am convinced that we can put them in difficulty ».

Despite the cartel challenge, at Delser one lives the moment with great tranquillity, without the pressure of having to win at all costs.

«We are preparing in total serenity – underlines Riga – even if we play at home and with eleven wins in a row behind us. We know that two very important exams await us, but we have earned everyone’s respect with the great work done in the first four months. Our opponents know that to beat us you need a great performance.

The objectives? They haven’t changed, we are already qualified for the Coppa Italia, in the league we aim to give continuity to our performance. Without making comparisons with last year, what matters is to keep improving as a team».

For tomorrow’s big match, the Roman coach will not be able to have the captain Eva Da Pozzo available, still in the pits due to a fractured left cheekbone.

The Udinese player is still recovering after the operation, although she has cautiously resumed working in the gym, it will still take time for her to return full-time with her teammates.

The match against Castelnuovo Scrivia will be broadcast in live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Libertas Basket Udine, play-by-play updates on the Lega Basket Donne website and on the Instagram profile of the Women Apu.