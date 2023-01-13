If anyone is still wondering what Delser’s secret of twelve consecutive victories is, we advise him to take the ranking and look at the last column on the right. It is that of the points conceded, and the fact that crowns Udine as the best defense in the whole A2 series stands out. The battleship Castelnuovo Scrivia also noticed this, which last Saturday had to raise the white flag at the Benedetti sports hall. Now for the girls from Udine there is the sweetest of cohabitations: the one at the top of the standings.

FORT

When the top class girl comes to your house, pulls 75 times and inflates her retina on only 19 occasions, it’s certainly not due to mere bad luck. The Women Apu started the championship collecting 68 points from Milan and Broni, then they tightened the bolts in defense and hoisted the ban on exceeding 50. Maximum intensity, desire to help each other among teammates and an unshakable trust in the dictates of the coach: they are these are the ingredients that make Delser the queen of defences.

MAESTRO

To convince a stuffed group of twenty-year-olds that to go far you need the sweat of defensive sacrifice is the Roman coach Massimo Riga. His arrival, in the summer of 2021 after a sort of sabbatical year, was a happy intuition of the Udinese club. Riga settled very well in the environment and proved to be a profound connoisseur of pink basketball: a teacher and a second father at the same time, inflexible and understanding depending on the case.

DARK WORK

On these pages we have already praised the club for the reconstruction of the team carried out in June after the play-off final lost against Crema and the numerous departures of key players. It wasn’t easy to restart and do it immediately, remaining at the top with a widely renewed roster and with a very young average age. Yet in the Delser house they managed not to miss a single shot. If Sara Ronchi is the main offensive end (of which we discuss in detail separately), Giorgia Bovenzi is the metronome that dictates times and rhythms and Angelina Turmel is the queen of the painting. Few big titles, but a lot of substance, for players like Chiara Bacchini and Alice Gregori, two who triple when needed and above all defend from the first to the last minute without stopping. Ideal complement to the “old guard” composed by Eva Da Pozzo, Elisa Pontoni, Martina Mosetti and Eva Lizzi. Shake everything and you have the perfect result: a Team, with the “S” strictly capitalized.