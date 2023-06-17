Home » Dembélé clarifies his future with Barça
The player makes his position clear. “Barça wants to renew me until 2027 and I’m happy here”

“Last year there was a lot of talk, but there was nothing with PSG”

Ousmane Dembélé begins to clarify his future, something that Barça wants to solve or as soon as possible. In an interview with ‘Marca’, the Frenchman makes it clear that his priority is to continue. “Barça wants to renew me until 2027 and my agent is talking to them. I’m happy here and I want to continue. We’ll see what happens.”

The footballer clarified that the negotiating tensions of last year are something common in football. “I did not see myself outside of Barça. We were negotiating, something that is normal in the world of football. Sometimes things went well and others not so well, but in the end an agreement was reached. There was a lot of talk about PSG perhaps because I am French, but there was nothing at any time with this club”.

Dembélé stated that he feels very good both at Barça and at Barcelona and that he wishes to continue. “Barça is now a team with veterans and youngsters. There is a very good atmosphere in the locker room. We are like a family. I feel very good with my teammates and in the city. I’m happy here and I’m playing.”

In fact, one of the reasons for his happiness is that he has been able to control his muscular injuries. “Now I am happier because I have been able to play with continuity. I work a lot on the hamstrings because I had problems. I do it before and after the game and I also have a physio in France who sends me a schedule. I have managed to have more continuity and for a player it is important”.

He also thanked Xavi for his support. “Having the confidence of the coach is very important for a player and the coach has given it to me. I know that I am a person who must help the team by giving assists and scoring goals and I assume this responsibility. Xavi has given confidence to the team and that has been noticed in the results”.

Dembélé described the season as “good” and made it clear that the great challenge is Europe. “We have won the League, which we had not won for three years and that is important for the Barcelona player. Now we all want the Champions League. It is a very complicated competition. We are going to see if things are better for us in Europe and we can reach far”.

