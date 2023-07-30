Demi Vollering wins the Tour de France Women 2023, a major title in an exceptional season

The Belgian Lotte Kopecky (on the left, 2ᵉ), the Dutch Demi Vollering (in the center, 1ʳᵉ) and the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma (3ᵉ, on the right), on the final podium of the Tour de France Women, on July 30, 2023, in Pau . JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

His 2023 season was already successful, this success turns it into a triumph. On Sunday in Pau, the Dutch Demi Vollering won the Tour de France Women for the first time at the end of the 8th and final stage, a 22 kilometer time trial, which went to the Swiss Marlen Reusser (22 kilometers in 29 min 15 s, at more than 46 km/h on average).

Vollering, 26, succeeds her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten, who reigned for several seasons in women’s cycling. The wearer of the yellow jersey finished 2nd in this last stage. “Of course, I worked a lot to achieve this result, explained the Dutchwoman, who had recognized six of the eight stages of the Tour in recent months. But this success is the result of a whole, of a good personal balance, thanks in particular to a great entourage. »

Read also: Tour de France Women 2023: Demi Vollering wins her first Grande Boucle, the stage for Reusser

For his team, SD Worx, the success is total this Sunday, because Marlen Reusser is part of it, just like the Belgian Lotte Kopecky. The latter, yellow jersey for six days, finally wins the green of the points classification and climbs, for a few tenths of a second, to 2nd place in the final general classification.

The Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma, 2nd at the start of the last stage, fell one place and climbed to the last step of the podium, the jersey of the best climber of the Tour on her shoulders.

On the French side, Juliette Labous, 6th in Sunday’s time trial, finished in 5th place in the general classification. Second in the last Giro, she finished 4th in the first Tour de France Women, in 2022. The young Cédrine Kerbaol, 12th overall, leaves Pau with the white jersey in the best young rider classification.

Passing of the torch

This success in the Tour is already the fifteenth victory in 2023 for Vollering, world number 1 who only lacked a victory in a Grand Tour. The Dutch took the yellow jersey on Saturday at the top of the Tourmalet, at the end of the queen stage. The former speed skater had already dominated the spring of the classics, signing the Ardennes hat-trick Flèche wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold Race.

Read also: Tour de France Women 2023: Demi Vollering solid yellow jersey after his victory at the Tourmalet

“Very tense” during the first days of racing, Vollering had been penalized 20 seconds by the jury for an extended shelter behind her team’s car during the 5th stage. A sanction (accompanied by the exclusion of its sports director) that several competitors had found rather lenient while the runner – “who had put his life in danger”, according to the director of the event, Marion Rousse – had risked disqualification. Vollering escaped it, not missing the opportunity to take revenge on Van Vleuten, who had beaten her in 2022.

Read also: Tour de France Women 2023: Lotte Kopecky wins alone during the inaugural stage in Clermont-Ferrand

This Tour de France Women 2023 will remain as that of the passing of the torch between Vollering and Van Vleuten, winner of the edition of the renaissance, in 2022. The world champion, 40, who will retire at the end of the season, fails in the foot of the podium, in 4th position. The Dutchwoman, who is nevertheless world champion in the time trial, only finished 14th in the last stage, exhausted. However, his season has not been missed. Van Vleuten won the Giro and the Vuelta this year.

Vollering will be keen to confirm her performance in a year’s time. Especially since the Tour de France Women 2024 will start from the Netherlands, in Rotterdam.

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

