Goalkeeper Barbora Votíková came to the national team meeting after a year, she was put off by an unpleasant knee injury last May. She has been in goal for almost the entire season this year, in Paris SG, where she has been active since the summer of 2021, so far her competitor has not let her go this year. That’s why the Czech goalkeeper liked to play for the national team. “It’s amazing to be back here among the girls,” confessed the 26-year-old native of Pilsen after the just-ended national team meeting. In the interview, Votíková talked about how her recovery progressed, how she lives in Paris, and how she perceives the demonstrations that are raging in the French capital as a result of the pension reform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

