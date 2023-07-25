Deng Xinrui: From “1050” to “1010” – Chasing the Speed Limit in Chinese Men’s 100m

From “1050” to “1010”: Chinese Men’s 100m Rookie Deng Xinrui Keeps Chasing the Speed Limit

China Sports News reporter Li Dongye

“You have added 1010, you can start chatting now.” This is a reminder after adding a friend, “1010” is the name of Chinese men’s 100-meter rookie Deng Xinrui on WeChat.

When he was in high school, Deng Xinrui changed his WeChat name to “1050”, implying that he wanted to break through the goal of 50 in 10 seconds. This year he changed his WeChat name to “1025” and “1010” twice. “I originally wanted to change it to ‘1020’ for the last time, but then I thought it was not good to change the name frequently, so I changed it to ‘1010’.” Deng Xinrui said a little embarrassed.

In the men’s 100-meter three-shot competition at the National Athletics Championships held recently, Deng Xinrui ranked first in the preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals. In the final encounter with the “rain fight,” Deng Xinrui won the championship with a time of 10.23 seconds, only 0.01 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Due to the small gap, the referee repeatedly played back the game video after the game to judge the championship.

“During the replay, I was actually watching my technical moves in the race, and I didn’t pay much attention to the gold medal, because I felt very satisfied with this result.” Deng Xinrui’s satisfaction with the result was also related to his competition experience. “I haven’t run on a rainy day for many years, and it rained so heavily. It was a challenge for me both mentally and physically.”

The 2023 season is the first season for the 20-year-old born in Guangzhou to compete in professional competitions. A year and a half ago, Deng Xinrui was still a student who was working hard to enter the university. A year and a half later, this freshman from Jinan University has reached the highest podium in the men’s 100m at the National Athletics Championships.

When Deng Xinrui was in the third and fourth grades of elementary school, he joined the school’s track and field team with the encouragement of his parents. His parents wanted him to improve his physique through sports. Unexpectedly, he soon showed his talent in sprinting. In the fourth grade, he represented the school in the district sports meeting for the first time and won the championship. Deng Xinrui has been training in school from elementary school to high school, and he is a real student athlete.

At the end of 2021, Deng Xinrui ran a 100-meter run with a best time of 10.87 seconds, reaching the level of a first-class athlete (10.93 seconds), and was admitted to Jinan University through his sports expertise. “When I first entered university, I set the goal for myself to see if I could reach the level of an athlete (10 seconds 50) before graduation.” Deng Xinrui said frankly, “Because I majored in physical education, I originally wanted to be a physical education teacher or coach after graduation. I never thought that there would be such a breakthrough.”

Deng Xinrui’s performance soared thanks to his solid winter training. Throughout the winter training, Mo Youxue, as an assistant coach and “accompanying trainer,” led Deng Xinrui to train hard for more than three months. From the end of 2022 to the present, in just 7 months, Deng Xinrui improved his personal best time four times, from 10.63 seconds to 10.21 seconds at the National Athletics Grand Prix Huangshi Station. The rapid progress is really impressive.

The 2023 Indoor Track and Field Invitational Tournament (third stop) is Deng Xinrui’s season debut and his first professional competition. In the men’s 60-meter competition, Deng Xinrui ran 6.65 seconds and won the championship. “It was the first time I participated in a professional competition to win the championship. To be honest, I felt a little confused. It was like a dream. I didn’t expect it at all.” Deng Xinrui recalled.

The outstanding performance in the indoor season has greatly boosted Deng Xinrui’s confidence. However, the subsequent outdoor season took a blow to the confidence he had just gathered. In several consecutive 100-meter races, his results hovered around 10.60 to 10.80 seconds. Although he also broke through his personal best, the “gold content” was greatly reduced compared to the results in the 60-meter event.

With the help of Mo Youxue, Deng Xinrui began to focus on controlling the rhythm of the game, and at the same time, he was also working hard to improve his core strength and correct his running posture. After solving the technical bottleneck, the results quickly improved. From opening 10.50 seconds to breaking through 10.30 seconds, Deng Xinrui has been able to maintain a relatively stable score at around 10.30 seconds.

Although his grades have improved rapidly, Deng Xinrui still remains sober. He believes that he still has a lot to improve. “If the grades improve too quickly, there will often be ups and downs. We still have to practice steadily.”

