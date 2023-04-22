Dengue fever is epidemic in Argentina. Bassetti: “Present in Europe”

In Argentina the dengue fever has turned into a real one Epidemic: I am at least 41.257 people who have contracted the infection e 39 people died since the beginning of the year due to the viral disease produced by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Aeven aegypti.

Dengue fever epidemic in Argentina — Data that mark a clear growth compared to what was recorded in previous years, even by 48.4% more than in 2020the year in which there were 26 deaths. Sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health reported that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan, which until now was not circulating in Argentina, but rather in Brazil and Peru. It is a serotype Denv-2 native to Southeast Asiawhich in the Latin American region was isolated for the first time in 2019, in Peru.

the affected areas — The news portal infobae indicates that the current 39 deaths are distributed in nine zones of the country:

province of Buenos Aires (1);

city ​​of Buenos Aires (2);

Jujuy (6);

Salta (10);

Santa Fe (7);

Santiago del Estero (1);

Tucuman (9);

Between Rivers (1);

Córdoba (2);

bassetti: “it also spreads in europe” — “Dengue is frightening in South America. In Argentina over 40,000 cases and 39 deaths since the beginning of the year. The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America” ​​and is “very faster to spread, more aggressive and also more deadly” he pointed out Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa. “Dengue, also called bone-breaking fever, unfortunately it is also spreading in Europe with autochthonous cases in southern France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming” the expert recalled on Twitter. See also Five Christmas movies released in 2021 to watch in streaming, suitable for children