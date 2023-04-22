Dengue fever is epidemic in Argentina. Bassetti: “Present in Europe”

The viral pathology is produced by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito
In Argentina the dengue fever has turned into a real one Epidemic: I am at least 41.257 people who have contracted the infection e 39 people died since the beginning of the year due to the viral disease produced by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Aeven aegypti.
Dengue fever epidemic in Argentina
—
Data that mark a clear growth compared to what was recorded in previous years, even by 48.4% more than in 2020the year in which there were 26 deaths. Sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health reported that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan, which until now was not circulating in Argentina, but rather in Brazil and Peru. It is a serotype Denv-2 native to Southeast Asiawhich in the Latin American region was isolated for the first time in 2019, in Peru.
the affected areas
—
The news portal infobae indicates that the current 39 deaths are distributed in nine zones of the country:
- province of Buenos Aires (1);
- city of Buenos Aires (2);
- Jujuy (6);
- Salta (10);
- Santa Fe (7);
- Santiago del Estero (1);
- Tucuman (9);
- Between Rivers (1);
- Córdoba (2);
bassetti: “it also spreads in europe”
—
“Dengue is frightening in South America. In Argentina over 40,000 cases and 39 deaths since the beginning of the year. The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America” and is “very faster to spread, more aggressive and also more deadly” he pointed out Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa. “Dengue, also called bone-breaking fever, unfortunately it is also spreading in Europe with autochthonous cases in southern France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming” the expert recalled on Twitter.
Dengue fever: what it is and how it manifests itself
—
Dengue fever is a viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes of the genus Aedes (above all Temples of the Egyptiansthe yellow fever mosquito) but also of the genus Aedes albopictus (the tiger mosquito). It usually manifests itself between 4 and 7 days after the bite of an infected mosquito, more rarely from 3 to 14 days. In most cases the infection has a asymptomatic course, but is also capable of causing various clinical manifestations. In particular, dengue fever is characterized by high fever, heachache e articolar pains. In some cases, a severe form, called dengue hemorrhagic fever o dengue shock syndromewhich can be fatal.
© breaking latest news