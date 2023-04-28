Denis Gargaud without guarantee as to his selection in the French team for the Paris Olympics

In kayaking, Boris Neveu finds himself in a position similar to that of his training partner Denis Gargaud. With only one presence in the final (6th), the bronze medalist of the World Championships last year will have to rely more on his prize list and his international experience than on his performances of the week to win a place in the French team.

On the women’s side, we are not taking too many risks by saying that Marjorie Delassus, second in the European Championships and 6th in the World Championships last year, will be one of the three céistes selected in canoeing since she won the three finals. The Pau Canoe-Kayak Club Universitaire graduate could even claim a kayak ticket, where she scored two podiums.