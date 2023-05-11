Home » Denmark’s hockey players also have striker Ehlers from Winnipeg nominated for the World Cup
Denmark’s hockey players also have striker Ehlers from Winnipeg nominated for the World Cup

Attacker Nikolaj Ehlers from Winnipeg, just like last year, is not missing in the nomination of Denmark’s hockey players for the World Championships in Tampere and Riga. His father and head coach of the national team, Heinz, has fourteen players in the twenty-five-member squad who started at the Olympic Games in Beijing last February, where Denmark made its debut and with seventh place overcame the best placing in history in the form of eighth place at the world championships in 2010 and 2016.

