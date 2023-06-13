Denver champions in the NBA for the first time

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA title for the first time in their history. The team around the again strong leader Nikola Jokic won 94:89 against the Miami Heat and thus achieved the necessary fourth victory in the fifth game of the final series.

As in 2020, Miami lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and before that to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 again in the NBA Finals and has to wait ten years after the last championship so far for the fourth success.

Denver had finished the main round at the top of the Western Conference and prevailed in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Miami Heat only made it into the playoffs in eighth place – and then knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics as underdogs. There were no comebacks like in the previous rounds for Miami in the final against Denver.

