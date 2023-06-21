Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown Jr rinuncia alla player option

Bruce Brown Jr will give up his $6.8 million player option with the Denver Nuggets.

The player, decisive in the Nugets title, will be free agent.

Denver Nuggets G/F Bruce Brown Jr. is declining his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown, a key member of the Nuggets title, faces decision of Denver return in free agency versus deal elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

