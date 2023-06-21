Home » Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown Jr rinuncia alla player option
Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown Jr rinuncia alla player option

Bruce Brown Jr will give up his $6.8 million player option with the Denver Nuggets.

The player, decisive in the Nugets title, will be free agent.

