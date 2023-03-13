The Denver Nuggets’ losing streak came to three straight games on Sunday. However, given his lead atop the Western Conference, more pressing concern is Jamal Murray’s physical condition.
The Nuggets point guard left the field at halftime against the Brooklyn Nets. Murray was experiencing pain in his left knee, but according to reports, he is “fine”.
Murray missed all of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
I’m told Jamal Murray is “fine,” per league source.
Was just dealing with left knee soreness when he didn’t return in the second half.
— Mike Singer (@msinger) March 12, 2023