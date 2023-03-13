Home Sports Denver Nuggets, no injuries for Jamal Murray
Sports

Denver Nuggets, no injuries for Jamal Murray

by admin
Denver Nuggets, no injuries for Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets’ losing streak came to three straight games on Sunday. However, given his lead atop the Western Conference, more pressing concern is Jamal Murray’s physical condition.

The Nuggets point guard left the field at halftime against the Brooklyn Nets. Murray was experiencing pain in his left knee, but according to reports, he is “fine”.

Murray missed all of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

See also  Puma presenta la Forever.Court Collection – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

Márquez warns: “We are not so bad”

A weekly newsletter dedicated to the Olympic and...

Chris Farrell arrives as medical joker at Oyonnax

Despite the allegations of rape, Hakimi is not...

Aaron Hughes: Former NI defender added to Michael...

Liga celebrates the highest attendance since the 2018...

David Saker appointed England fast bowling coach for...

D – 500, and quite a job to...

Pogba: he risks another month’s suspension. Juve annoyed

Absurd! Bilbao coach questions the value of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy