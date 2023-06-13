Home » Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship, besting Heat in Game 5
Sports

Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship, besting Heat in Game 5

by admin
Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship, besting Heat in Game 5

The Weitzman boy

FOX Sports NBA Writer

It wasn’t pretty, but the Denver Nuggets were able to hold off the feisty Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night for a 94-89 win, giving the franchise its first title and doing so in front of a raucous home crowd.

In a physical and often sloppy back-and-forth battle, the Nuggets were able to overcome a poor shooting night thanks to the brilliance on Nikola Jokic, who finished the night with 28 points — on 12-for-16 shooting — to go along with 16 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat with 20 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early struggles of Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler briefly got going in crunch time, and finished with 21 points and five assists. This is the second time in the past four seasons the Heat have fallen in the Finals.

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He is the author of “Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports.” Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman.

Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat

National Basketball Association

