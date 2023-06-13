Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic celebrates with his daughter after winning the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 12, 2023. MATTHEW STOCKMAN / AFP

Denver became NBA champion for the first time in its history, Monday, June 12, winning the final 4 to 1 at the expense of Miami. The Nuggets, carried by their leader Nikola Jokic, big favorite to be named MVP (most valuable player, “best player”) of this final, imposed themselves (94-89) on their floor during this fifth match, fiercely disputed.

For the Heat, crowned in 2006, 2012 and 2013, this failure is the fourth in seven disputed finals, after those of 2011, 2014 and 2020.

The Nuggets’ first NBA championship title bears the seal of Nikola Jokic, scorer Jamal Murray and coach Michael Malone, who in eight years were able to grow, overcome setbacks and build their success together.

Real estate developer passionate about sports, American billionaire Stan Kroenke, owner of the club, has patiently built a sports empire that includes the Arsenal Gunners, the Los Angeles Rams (NFL) and the Denver Nuggets, new NBA champions, clubs that he registered in the long time, impervious to the diktats of the immediate result.