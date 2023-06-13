Home » Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title
Sports

Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title

by admin
Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title

Denver became NBA champion for the first time in its history, Monday, June 12, winning the final 4 to 1 at the expense of Miami. The Nuggets, carried by their leader Nikola Jokic, big favorite to be named MVP (most valuable player, “best player”) of this final, imposed themselves (94-89) on their floor during this fifth match, fiercely disputed.

Read also: NBA Finals: Denver wins in Miami and takes off

For the Heat, crowned in 2006, 2012 and 2013, this failure is the fourth in seven disputed finals, after those of 2011, 2014 and 2020.

The Nuggets’ first NBA championship title bears the seal of Nikola Jokic, scorer Jamal Murray and coach Michael Malone, who in eight years were able to grow, overcome setbacks and build their success together.

Real estate developer passionate about sports, American billionaire Stan Kroenke, owner of the club, has patiently built a sports empire that includes the Arsenal Gunners, the Los Angeles Rams (NFL) and the Denver Nuggets, new NBA champions, clubs that he registered in the long time, impervious to the diktats of the immediate result.

The World with AFP

See also  Argentina champion: 1-0 to Brazil in the Copa America, goal by Di Maria

You may also like

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

US Open tee times

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy