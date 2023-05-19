Home » Denver wins, but everyone is talking about the Lakers
Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone couldn’t hold back his irritation after his boys’ Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Nikola Jokic’s brilliant performance, it seems all eyes are on the Lakers.

“For those who don’t know, Jokic now has 13 playoff triple-doubles,” Malone said with a tinge of sarcasm after the game. “It’s just amazing what he continues to do every night on the biggest stage in the world.”

Jokic, for his part, played down the lack of consideration for him and his teammates, declaring: “It’s nothing new for us.”

Malone appeared very annoyed by the media attention given to the Lakers.

“You won Game 1 and all they were talking about was the Lakers,” Malone exclaimed. “Let’s be honest, the national narrative was, ‘Hey, the Lakers are fine. They’re 1-0 down, but they’ve figured something out.’ Nobody talked about how Nikola had a historic performance. He now has 13 playoff triple-doubles, third all-time. What he’s doing is just amazing.

“But their narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative was not about Nikola. The narrative was about the Lakers and their fixes. So you know, put this in your pipe and smoke it, come back and you know what, we’re going 2-0 ahead.”

