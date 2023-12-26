Home » Denver wins collectively and stops the Warriors run
Denver wins collectively and stops the Warriors run

Denver wins collectively and stops the Warriors run

A team victory, that of the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Christmas. The entire quintet of Malone’s team finishes in double figures, led by Murray (28) and Jokic (26+14+8 with 18/18 free throws), but the contribution of Porter (19+10), Gordon is also important (16+10) and Caldwell-Pope (16 with 4 triples). For the Warriors, Curry (18 with 7/21 from the field) and Thompson (9 with 3/12 shooting) did well, the returning Wiggins (22 points in 29′) and the rookie Podziemski (13+9 with 6 assists and 5 recoveries).

