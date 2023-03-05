Home Sports Denys Drozdz, former Brive and Stade Français player, died at 37
Sports

Denys Drozdz, former Brive and Stade Français player, died at 37

by admin
Denys Drozdz, former Brive and Stade Français player, died at 37

This Sunday, CA Brive and Stade Français announced that Denys Drozdz died, at only 37 years old. The former second-line had been trained by the Corrèze club and had played there for three seasons (2004-2007) before going to the capital. In the pink jersey, he had only played one game, during the 2007-2008 season.

In its message to pay tribute to its former player, the Stade Français indicates that Denys Drozdz “had been fighting the disease vigorously for several years”. With the France under-21 team, among players such as Damien Chouly, Guilhem Guirado, Maxime Médard or Fulgence Ouedraogo, he won the title of world champion in the category in 2006.

To the family and loved ones of Denys Drozdz, The Team offers its most sincere condolences.

See also  Imoco, what resilience Bust knocked out at the tie break The record is one step away

You may also like

Summary, goals and result of Barcelona-Villarreal

Odor at the end of the 1,500 m...

Liverpool v Manchester United: Your combined XI from...

the French team wins the mixed relay

Jon Jones is two-weight UFC champion after demolishing...

The 76ers’ 18-point reversal ended the Bucks’ 16-game...

Defensive, cloudy! Transforming former coach’s energy hurts. Unpleasant,...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Alpine skiing: triple victory for ÖSV women in...

Rome Ostia Half Marathon, the departure of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy