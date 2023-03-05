This Sunday, CA Brive and Stade Français announced that Denys Drozdz died, at only 37 years old. The former second-line had been trained by the Corrèze club and had played there for three seasons (2004-2007) before going to the capital. In the pink jersey, he had only played one game, during the 2007-2008 season.
In its message to pay tribute to its former player, the Stade Français indicates that Denys Drozdz “had been fighting the disease vigorously for several years”. With the France under-21 team, among players such as Damien Chouly, Guilhem Guirado, Maxime Médard or Fulgence Ouedraogo, he won the title of world champion in the category in 2006.
To the family and loved ones of Denys Drozdz, The Team offers its most sincere condolences.