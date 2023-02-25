Solicited at Trélazé (Maine-et-Loire), where France will face Lithuania on Sunday (6 p.m.), the members of the staff of the France team did not wish to react, considering that they had already formalized everything on Tuesday in Nanterre. At the beginning of the week, on the occasion of the start of the Blues rally, coach Vincent Collet and general manager Boris Diaw recalled that Thomas Heurtel had been banned from selection by a decision taken by a federal office and that such an office should again be met if ever the leader presented the conditions required to claim a selection again.