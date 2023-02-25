Home Sports Deprived of selection, Thomas Heurtel denounces an “unfair” situation and remains ready to play if called
Deprived of selection, Thomas Heurtel denounces an “unfair” situation and remains ready to play if called

The Thomas Heurtel affair (33 years old, 99 selections) is not yet over. In an interview given to West France, the leader, who signed after the Eurobasket at the Zénith Saint-Petersburg, in Russia, on September 22, and who is therefore no longer selectable since, recalled his attachment to the tricolor jersey, while affirming his incomprehension as to the sanction taken towards him. “If the Federation calls me, I’ll be ready. […] What the leaders have decided is unfair and nonsense, but it’s always an honor to wear the blue jersey. »

Solicited at Trélazé (Maine-et-Loire), where France will face Lithuania on Sunday (6 p.m.), the members of the staff of the France team did not wish to react, considering that they had already formalized everything on Tuesday in Nanterre. At the beginning of the week, on the occasion of the start of the Blues rally, coach Vincent Collet and general manager Boris Diaw recalled that Thomas Heurtel had been banned from selection by a decision taken by a federal office and that such an office should again be met if ever the leader presented the conditions required to claim a selection again.

Siutat had definitively closed the door to Heurtel

Last November, the president of the French Basketball Federation Jean-Pierre Siutat said that Heurtel would no longer return to the France team. The reason ? His signing with the Russian club Zenith Saint-Petersburg. The player had previously signed a declaration of honor promising that he would not engage with a Russian club as long as the war in Ukraine lasted. In the process, the manager of the France team Boris Diaw had tempered the words of his president, declaring that Heurtel was not definitively “scratched” of the national selection.

Without hiding it, Heurtel has also placed the 2024 Olympic Games in its sights. The next major event will take place at the end of August: the 2023 World Cup (August 25 – September 10) in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

