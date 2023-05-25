Depth: Yao Ming sacrificed too much for CBA, not only zero salary, Xu Ji’s component management is the best choice at present_CBA Company_Chairman_WCBA

Original title: Depth: Yao Ming sacrificed too much for CBA, not only zero salary, but Xu Ji’s component management is the best choice at present

Yao Ming resigned from the position of chairman of the CBA company. In a survey by netizens, more than 60% of the fans gave Yao Ming a favorable comment.

The direction of public opinion is the best affirmation of Yao Ming. Regardless of his merits and demerits, Yao Ming’s dedication to CBA is obvious to all. In September 2016, CBA was established. Li Jinsheng, who was the deputy director of the basketball management center at the time, served as the chairman, and Yao Ming was the vice chairman. In June 2017, CBA obtained the ten-year operation right of CBA. One month later, the shareholders meeting On the day, the Chinese Basketball Association nominated Yao Ming as the chairman of CBA, and the board of directors voted to approve the appointment immediately.

However, since the day when he became the chairman of CBA, Yao Ming has received zero salary. Not only did he not take money from CBA, Yao Ming also took the initiative to give money to CBA.

According to a report by basketball commentator Yang Yi, the current main sponsor of the CBA was brought by Yao Ming. League money. You can still use my image.”

Yao Ming knows how much the development of the CBA will help Chinese basketball, but as the head of the Chinese Basketball Association, he also understands where his main job is. The chairman of the Basketball Association is his main job, and the chairman of the CBA company is actually a part-time job.

Media person Fu Zhenghao revealed that Yao Ming has actually stepped out of the daily management of the CBA as early as 2020. On the one hand, this is to implement the separation of management and management. The CBA league will be pushed to professionalism. Corporate business is also not suitable.

On the other hand, the performance of the Chinese men’s basketball team has declined, so Yao Ming must shift his focus to the national team. To revitalize the three major goals, Chinese basketball is naturally on the list. Against this background, Yao Ming understands the importance of doing a good job in the national team’s performance.

Back to the change of the chairman of the CBA company this time, because Yao Ming’s focus has shifted to the national team, this is a matter of course. In addition, it is actually a regular business handover. Fu Zhenghao said, “It is a normal division of labor strategy for the vice chairman of the Basketball Association to be in charge of the CBA league and the chairman of the CBA company. This time, Mr. Da Xu, as the vice chairman of the Basketball Association, is also serving as the chairman of the board. In fact, he is helping Dayao to share the work responsibilities .”

There are already traces of Xu Jicheng taking over the CBA company. In the past year, he has frequently attended CBA activities. In 2022, when the Basketball Association is re-elected, Xu Jicheng was elected as the vice chairman. CBO and other events).

After the change of term, Xu Jicheng also took over the chairmanship of Shenzhen Basketball Sports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Basketball Association, from Yao Ming at the beginning of 2023. This time he took over as the chairman of the CBA company, which is an established arrangement.

In fact, Xu Jicheng has always been trusted by Yao Ming, and Yao Ming will refer to his suggestions for many things. When Yao Ming was selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA, the person sitting next to him to be interviewed was Xu Jicheng.

Of course, it needs to be pointed out that Xu Jicheng concurrently serves as the chairman of the CBA company as the vice chairman of the Basketball Association. .

According to regulations, the CEO of the CBA League (CEO) is fully responsible for the daily operation and management of the CBA League. Previously, Zhang Xiong succeeded Wang Dawei and took up this position, but now he is about to retire. How the new CEO cooperates with Xu Jicheng will affect The future development of CBA.

Now the CBA also has a series of problems. Not long ago, Suhu's negative competition behavior once again severely damaged the image and brand value of the league. How to restore the commercial value of the league is a huge test for Xu Jicheng and the new CEO in the future. In addition, the competition of the league Level improvement is also a big problem. For example, the professionalization of referees and the optimization of the player transfer system are all testing the new management of the CBA company. It can be said that there is a long way to go. What is gratifying is that this time Yao Ming chose the most suitable person in charge. Will Xu Jicheng, who has rich experience in media and sports management, bring a new look to the CBA? worth looking forward to.