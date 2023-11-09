Deputies close to Qatar under the microscope of the ethics officer of the National Assembly

The deputy (Liberties, independents, overseas and territories) of Vosges and president of the France-Qatar friendship group Christophe Naegelen, at the National Assembly, April 11, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Emeritus boxer, Christophe Naegelen is “a sports and competition enthusiast”. Member of Parliament for Vosges (Libertés, independents, overseas and territory) since 2017 and president of the France-Qatar friendship group since 2022, the 39-year-old elected official benefited from invitations as part of a ministerial delegation and the Elysée to attend the quarterfinals and the final of the Football World Cup in Qatar, in December 2022. According to our information, he was also invited to Qatar, at the beginning of October, and attended the tests and then the race of the Emirate Formula 1 Grand Prix, on the Losail circuit.

Before being contacted by The world, Wednesday November 8, Mr. Naegelen had not officially declared – through the platform provided for this purpose – these advantages and trips on the public register of the National Assembly of invitations and trips accepted by deputies . He certifies having done so, after our discussions. The three statements of the elected official were published Thursday, November 9, the person concerned acknowledging having made two ” tardily “.

On May 30, Mr. Naegelen had nevertheless duly declared, on the public register, another stay, of four days, in June, in Doha, within the framework of the France-Qatar friendship group, at the expense of the embassy of Qatar in France.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers 2022 World Cup: a divisive partnership between France and Qatar on security

Joined, the National Assembly reminds us that, according to its regulations, elected officials must declare, “within one month of receipt, any donation, invitation to a sporting or cultural event or benefit” as well as “any acceptance of an invitation to travel, regardless of the third party, from which they benefited as a result of their mandate. The declaration, made prior to the trip, must be accompanied by information specifying the travel program and its terms”.

“These general rules are applicable to the activities of MPs within the framework of friendship groups. The value threshold has been set at 150 euros »develops the National Assembly, while its ethics officer, Jean-Eric Gicquel, can control certain elected officials more closely in the event of a report and identify shortcomings in the office, itself likely to take disciplinary sanctions.

“I am not accused of anything”

Concretely, Mr. Naegelen benefited from a place at the stadium and free accommodation (for two nights), for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Initially invited by the emirate, the elected official was part of the delegation of the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castera (whose accommodation was covered by Qatar), who notably met the International Labor Organization and the tournament organizing committee. He claims to have paid for his return flight from his money order fee advance.

You have 70% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Facebook

X

