It is a great classic of August, when the slogan is inevitable: it will be a warm autumn. It is true in economics, politics, society, and sometimes even in sport. Here, in the case of Gerry Cardinale, however, it is not a question of slogans, but of objective reality. Gerry’s hot September, yeah. Because the new Rossoneri owner will have a full agenda, which was clear from the announcement of the signing – June 1 -, but now the time has come to really enter the operational phase.