Derby County Goalkeeper Josh Vickers Mourns Loss of Wife to Cancer, Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Derby County Goalkeeper Mourns the Loss of His Wife to Cancer

Derby County goalkeeper, Josh Vickers, has recently shared the devastating news of his wife’s passing from cancer. Just three months after tying the knot, Vickers took to social media to announce the tragic loss of his partner, Laura.

The 27-year-old player, who began his career at Arsenal, expressed his heartbreak in a heartfelt post accompanied by a photo from their wedding day. Vickers struggled to find the right words to convey his sorrow, saying, “I’ve written and unwritten this so many times and I still can’t find the right words to say it, and I don’t know if I ever will.”

Vickers described Laura as the strongest, bravest, and most loving person he had ever known, highlighting her unwavering resilience and positive spirit throughout her battle with cancer. He thanked everyone who supported him during these difficult times and expressed his gratitude for his incredible family and friends.

The Rams teammates of Vickers showed their support by posting a photo of the team with the caption “we are all with you.” During their game against Carlisle, the squad also donned strips with Vickers’ name and raised their shirts as a tribute to him after a goal was scored by James Collins.

The club itself paid tribute to Vickers on social media, sharing a photo of the squad after a victory, simply captioned “For Josh.” The football community has rallied behind Vickers, offering their condolences and support during this challenging time.

Vickers had previously documented his wedding to Laura on social media just three weeks prior, expressing their happiness and excitement for their future together. Throughout Laura’s battle with cancer, Vickers shared updates with her followers, showing his unwavering support and admiration for her strength.

The news of Laura’s passing has touched the hearts of many, with condolences pouring in from fans and fellow players alike. The football community stands united with Josh Vickers as he mourns the loss of his beloved wife. May she rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

