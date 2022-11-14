The draw in the Fortunati derby is welcomed by both teams. The first to appear in the press room is Massimo Giacomotti, Voghe’s technician, who emphasizes the solid performance of his group, in a challenge in which the tension and importance of the stake was felt.



excellence – the report cards Derby without goals, Pavia and Voghe do not get hurt. The report cards ENRICO VENNI November 14, 2022

The draw allows Voghe to remain in command, with Club Milano rising to -2, as immediate pursuer, while Pavia remains at -3: “It was a very tight derby, between two excellent teams and in front of a great setting of the public, certainly there was a bit of tension. There is no need to complain about the unrealized opportunities, we are holding on to this tie. We have overcome another difficult obstacle, giving another demonstration of maturity and solidity. I want to applaud the goalkeeper Lorenzon, who showed his character, even though he didn’t have to get his gloves dirty ». In the second half, Giacomotti tried to play the heavy trident card, with Bahirov, Romano and Franchini all together, sending a signal of courage to the team: «Until the end, we always try to win. I am fortunate to have a battery of three important forwards, who also know how to sacrifice themselves for the team. Guerra and Andriolo, who had had some problems during the week, got in well ». La Voghe is now expected for an intense week with Wednesday’s commitment in the Italian Cup, for the quarter-finals on the Tritium field and Sunday’s home match at Parisi with Club Milano, second.

Worthy setting for the public

At Pavia home, there is the awareness of having played a thick match against the leaders Voghe: “I am satisfied with the team’s performance – argues the blue ds, Luca Sacco in the press room – we have grown a lot in the second half, where I saw a Pavia tonic. I believe that a draw is the fairest result, and it allows us to remain attached to the first team ». The Pavia diesse highlights the higher category environmental context in which the derby was played, in front of 1,076 spectators: «It was a race of Excellence with an audience worthy of professional championships. This is the first victory for Pavia and the merit is due to the sacrifices that President Nucera and CEO Dieni are making. The wind has changed, there is a group of players who work with the utmost professionalism and the Pavia public recognizes itself in a team with these values ​​». Sacco identifies the next step in Pavia’s growth: «The defense numbers speak for themselves, and we know that Mr. Tassi takes care of the defensive phase in a maniacal way. However, we must be more evil and hungrier in attack ».

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI