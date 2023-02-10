SPECIAL LAWS, TODAY FOR THE ULTRAS, TOMORROW FOR THE WHOLE CITY.

So said one of our banners 30 years ago.

To most it seemed science fiction that all this could have a sequel in real life but what happened in recent days proves that we were not wrong and that there is never an end to the worst.

The decision to play the derby behind closed doors constitutes a serious violation of our rights as ULTRAS and free citizens, as well as a dangerous precedent for the entire MOVEMENT.

Closing the whole stadium for the lightness of an individual, from which we categorically dissociate ourselves, represents a weakness of the system and we would not like there to be other reasons behind this decision that we currently ignore.

Despite this injustice, we ULTRAS will continue to carry on our ideals and mentality sure to find the solidarity of all those who love this shirt.

We conclude by thanking all those who have worked in recent months to make today a celebration for all the fans.

Freedom for ultras

THE GROUPS OF THE NORTH