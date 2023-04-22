Derby: St. Pauli’s coach Fabian Hürzeler upset about the HSV bench

HSV wins a rousing derby. In the battle for promotion to the second division, success is trend-setting. After the final whistle, there are wild scenes. St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler is upset.

IFriday evening in the Hamburg derby was extremely emotional. Even after the final whistle, the players and officials at Hamburger SV let their emotions run wild. Partly too much – at least that’s what Fabian Hürzeler, 30-year-old coach of the opponent FC St. Pauli thought.

Hürzeler said after HSV’s 4: 3 (1: 1) on Sky: “It was still respectful during the game. Some have to question how to deal with a win afterwards. I was brought up to show greatness in the moment of victory and I think that’s part of football too. Some didn’t.”

When asked what Hürzeler meant exactly, the coach said cryptically: “I think the relevant people already know that.” Immediately after the end of the game, an HSV assistant coach is said to have run to the St. Pauli bench to high-five. Apparently, that didn’t go down well with Hürzeler.

HSV sports director Jonas Boldt, who has known the St. Pauli coach for many years, spoke to Hürzeler on the pitch after the final whistle, which could also be seen on Sky. Boldt tried to calm the situation down.

“It’s clear that emotions run high in a game like this,” said Boldt. “I tried to calm him down a bit and I think I managed quite well.”

Walter cheers with players and fans

How enormously high the pressure on HSV was was shown after the game. Players and officials cheered with the fans as if the club had already made it to the top. Coach Tim Walter said: “It’s definitely the most beautiful derby.”

And Boldt emphasised: “A very important step for us. We kept St. Pauli at a distance. It’s going to be hot in the last five games. We know that, we can do that.”

HSV initially jumped to second place in the table on Friday. On Sunday, promotion competitor 1. FC Heidenheim plays against Kiel (1.30 p.m. / Sky).

For St. Pauli it was the second defeat in a row. If Heidenheim wins on Sunday, they will be nine points behind third place. Hard to catch up in five games. Captain Leart Paqarada said: “We are following the same path as in the past few months. One or two defeats won’t knock us down. We have a lot of top-class games ahead of us in the coming weeks.”

On the next day of the game, we face Arminia Bielefeld at the Millerntor.